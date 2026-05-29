CCWF staff focus on mental health awareness

Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla hosted a special May 12 mental health event for staff in partnership with the New Beginnings Horse Program.

The event provided staff with a unique opportunity to step away from the demands of the institution and focus on emotional wellness, stress reduction, and personal connection through equine-assisted therapy.

New Beginnings at Circle T Ranch is a registered non-profit organization. They work with trauma survivors, developmentally disabled people and those dealing with psychological conditions like PTSD, depression, anxiety and addictions.

This program offers Equine Assisted Learning Activities inside correctional facilities, helping incarcerated individuals develop life skills through horse care.

New Beginnings is also the only organization in the country providing Equine Assisted Learning Activities inside Level II-IV correctional facilities. Since 2021, they have conducted programs at Valley State Prison, Central California Women’s Facility, California State Prison-Corcoran, and the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison at Corcoran. The response has been overwhelming. Wardens and their staff say they what the horse program does for their populations. Hundreds of incarcerated community members say the program has been life-changing and routinely rave about the transformational benefits.

Two sessions were offered on the main yard, allowing staff from various assignments and departments the opportunity to participate. Staff members engaged with the horses in a calm and supportive environment designed to encourage reflection, relaxation, and emotional balance.

The event was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to pause, recharge, and experience a different form of wellness support. Many shared that interacting with the horses created a sense of peace and grounding that carried with them throughout the remainder of their workday.

Events such as these reinforce CCWF’s commitment to staff wellness and recognize the importance of supporting the mental and emotional health of those who work in a demanding correctional environment.

By providing innovative and meaningful wellness opportunities, CCWF continues to promote resilience, connection, and overall well-being among staff.

The Community Resources Manager’s office, in partnership with CCWF’s Mental Health Department, extends their gratitude to all staff who participated and helped make the event a success. Organizers also thanked the New Beginnings Horse Therapy Program for bringing such a positive and impactful experience to the institution.

Submitted by Lt. A. Vogel

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