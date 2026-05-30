Vegetation clearing, tree trimming beginning along Pūpūkea Bike Path

Phased closure of small sections of the bike path required during work

A two-phase effort to clear vegetation and trim trees along the Ke Ala Pūpūkea Bicycle Path from Paumalū (Sunset Beach) to Pūpūkea is scheduled to begin next week, requiring the closure of small sections of the bike path during daytime work hours.

This maintenance effort will begin on Monday, June 1, 2026 with City arborists conducting the removal of overgrown vegetation and unauthorized plantings within five feet of the bike path. This work is intended to create safer riding conditions while improving visibility.

The work will require the closure of about a one-block section of the bike path during weekday work hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting from the Paumalū-side and working towards Pūpūkea. This first phase is expected to be finished by the beginning of July 2026.

The second phase of work involves contracted tree trimming along the same stretch of the bike path. The timeline for when this work will begin and end is not yet confirmed. That information will be announced once it is available, but similar bike path closures are expected.

City crews aim to conduct regular tree maintenance along this 3.2-mile stretch of bike path at the beginning of every summer. The pathway extends from O‘opuola Street near Sunset Beach to the Three Tables-section of Pūpūkea Beach Park, along the makai-side of Kamehameha Highway on O‘ahu’s North Shore. We appreciate the patience and understanding of North Shore residents and pathway users while this work is being conducted.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

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