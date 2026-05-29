New weekday open hours for pistol, rifle range at Koko Head Shooting Complex

Hours of operation Wednesday – Friday shifting to earlier schedule, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10, 2026

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will be shifting the weekday hours of operation for the pistol and rifle ranges at Koko Head Shooting Complex (KHSC) starting Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

From that date onward, these two firearm ranges will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays. Weekend hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., remain unchanged. The previous weekday open hours for the pistol and rifle ranges were from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The goal of the modified hours of operation is to provide firearms enthusiasts a schedule that better fits their overall needs. The shift in weekday hours is a result of input from frequent range users, and information provided by complex staff. These new, midday hours allow visitors to avoid morning and afternoon traffic, encouraging usage from firearms enthusiasts who must drive further to visit this Ka Iwi Coast facility. Staffing input also indicates the number of weekday firearm range participants regularly declines by 3 p.m.

KHSC is O‘ahu’s only public outdoor shooting range. We greatly appreciate the understanding of range visitors as these changes are implemented. Please visit the KHSC official website for additional information about the complex and its operations: bit.ly/kokoheadrange

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation online and on social media:

YouTube: bit.ly/DPRyoutube Twitter: @honolulu_parks Instagram: @honolulu_parks

Facebook: facebook.com/honolulu.parks Nextdoor: bit.ly/DPRnextdoor

Website: honolulu.gov/parks