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City to celebrate Pride Month

HONOLULU – Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced today that the Pride Flag will fly outside the Mission Memorial Auditorium throughout the month of June in recognition of Pride Month.

The annual flag raising reflects the City and County of Honolulu’s continued commitment to fostering a community rooted in dignity, inclusion, respect, and aloha for all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, or background.

To further recognize Pride Month, Mayor Blangiardi has also directed that Honolulu Hale and the Neal S. Blaisdell Center be illuminated in the rainbow colors of the Pride Flag from sundown on Monday, June 1, 2026, through sunrise on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Pride Month is observed annually in June to honor the legacy of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Honolulu also recognizes LGBTQ+ history and progress each October in observance of LGBT History Month and National Coming Out Day on October 11.

—PAU—

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City to celebrate Pride Month

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