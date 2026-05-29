Statement from Mayor Wilson on Sound Transit Board Vote

“When I came into office, Sound Transit was eliminating projects, searching for billions of dollars of savings, and there was not a clear pathway to keep things moving on key Seattle projects.

After six months of public mobilization and hard work by my team and many others, today we finally have a plan to deliver Graham Street, we’re moving West Seattle forward, and the development of the regional system once again has continued momentum. This is just a start, but it’s meaningful progress.

I’m frustrated and disappointed that we have not yet been able to find a way to deliver more for people in Ballard who have been paying into the program for years and not seen enough results. I’m pleased the Board adopted my amendment requiring us to consider additional options so we can find a better way forward, and I’m committed to keep doing the work to deliver what voters are demanding and build the damn trains all the way to Market Street so we can finish what we are starting here today.”