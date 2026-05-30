Statement from the Premier

30 May 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Today, it is with sadness I have accepted Minister Ogilvie’s request to move to the backbench, and I acknowledge the considered way in which she has approached this matter.

Minister Ogilvie has made clear her commitment to upholding the law and the integrity of Parliament, which I respect.

I also acknowledge Minister Ogilvie's apology to the House, and the reasons she has given.

Minister Ogilvie has worked diligently across a range of portfolios to deliver outcomes for Tasmania, including progress in key areas in the tech sector, AI and digital connectivity for Tasmania.

I respect Minister Ogilvie's decision to step back from the frontbench to ensure the Government remains focused on delivering for Tasmanians.

As the Member for Clark, Ms Ogilvie will continue to be a strong contributor to our Government and to the Parliament, including in areas such as digital innovation and emerging technologies, which are critical to Tasmania’s future.

Our Government remains focused on the priorities that matter to Tasmanians, growing a strong economy and a caring community, and we will continue to get on with that work.