Statement from Minister Ogilvie
30 May 2026
Madeleine Ogilvie, Liberal Member for Clark
It is an essential part of our justice system that all people receive a fair trial.
Parliamentarians are under an obligation to not discuss matters that are before the courts, to ensure legal cases are not prejudiced. This is called the sub-judice rule - it applies in parliament and more broadly.
I take very seriously my obligations to both parliament and the courts in relation to legal matters. I am under confidentiality obligations which I will not breach.
For the record, I do not agree with the Greens characterisation of my intent in answering their questions.
I am always guided by the rules, the law and proper process. But I do apologise for answering the original question poorly - my intent was to give as much information within the bounds of the suppression order as I could.
It is a difficult position for myself as I must now chose between upholding legal obligations to the court or providing the Greens with information to which they are not legally entitled.
I will be maintaining confidentiality.
Having said that, I do not want our government to be distracted by this matter so have today requested the Premier allow me to move to the backbench.
I intend to continue to work hard for the people of Clark and all Tasmanians, in particular assisting with the important AI and digital opportunities ahead.
I am deeply proud of the work we have done to build the Tasmanian AI and tech sector which I see this as a key part of my Ministerial legacy.
My passion for serving our great State is as strong as ever.
I will always stand strong for the things in which I believe, including upholding the rule of law.
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