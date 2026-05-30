Statement from Minister Ogilvie

30 May 2026 Madeleine Ogilvie, Liberal Member for Clark

It is an essential part of our justice system that all people receive a fair trial.

Parliamentarians are under an obligation to not discuss matters that are before the courts, to ensure legal cases are not prejudiced. This is called the sub-judice rule - it applies in parliament and more broadly.

I take very seriously my obligations to both parliament and the courts in relation to legal matters. I am under confidentiality obligations which I will not breach.

For the record, I do not agree with the Greens characterisation of my intent in answering their questions.

I am always guided by the rules, the law and proper process. But I do apologise for answering the original question poorly - my intent was to give as much information within the bounds of the suppression order as I could.

It is a difficult position for myself as I must now chose between upholding legal obligations to the court or providing the Greens with information to which they are not legally entitled.

I will be maintaining confidentiality.

Having said that, I do not want our government to be distracted by this matter so have today requested the Premier allow me to move to the backbench.

I intend to continue to work hard for the people of Clark and all Tasmanians, in particular assisting with the important AI and digital opportunities ahead.

I am deeply proud of the work we have done to build the Tasmanian AI and tech sector which I see this as a key part of my Ministerial legacy.

My passion for serving our great State is as strong as ever.

I will always stand strong for the things in which I believe, including upholding the rule of law.