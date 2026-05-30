50 years of the SES in Tasmania

30 May 2026 Felix Ellis, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management

For 50 years the men and women in orange have been helping Tasmanians when they need them the most.

Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis, said the State Emergency Service (SES) marked its 50 year anniversary at the State Fire and Emergency Services Conference in Hobart.

“Tasmania’s SES staff and volunteers do a wonderful job in keeping our communities safe,” Minister Ellis said.

“From responding to severe weather events and natural hazards to supporting other emergency services and local communities, the role of SES has continued to grow and adapt.

“From the very beginning, Tasmania SES has been built on volunteers, local knowledge and strong sense of community services.

“Volunteers and staff from all walks of life have come together with a shared purpose: keeping people safe, building community resilience, and being there when emergencies strike.

“The 50th anniversary is a chance to recognise the generations of volunteers, staff, supporters, and families whose commitment has built an organisation Tasmanians rely on and trust.

“Their work has protected lives and strengthened communities right across the state.

“As Tasmania faces new challenges from severe weather and other emergencies, SES will continue to adapt, train and recruit volunteers to meet those needs.”

The anniversary, which will officially be recognised on 21 June, is an opportunity to reflect on how Tasmania SES began, how it has evolved, and the role it continues to play in keeping communities safe.

To find out more about the different roles and opportunities available to volunteers visit the SES website.