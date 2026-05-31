JackJumpers and Jewels’ training centre to drive success

31 May 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Sport

Construction of Tasmania’s new High Performance Training Centre for the JackJumpers and Jewels is now complete, with the finishing touches being put on the courts.

The $20 million centre delivers a centre for both teams to call home and access for community use.

The purpose-built facility at the Kingborough Sports Precinct is ahead of schedule and on track for delivery before the 2026-27 NBL and WNBL seasons.

Minister for Sport, Nick Duigan, said the project represented a significant investment in Tasmania’s sporting future.

“We are delivering for Tasmania by investing in this important high-performance basketball centre,” Minister Duigan said.

“By working with the JackJumpers from the outset and the Jewels since their formation, we have a centre designed specifically to support the ongoing success of our teams.

“The centre has been built from the ground up with the training and performance needs of the teams in mind while strengthening the State’s growing basketball pathway.

“The state of the art high performance environment strengthens Tasmania’s position in national basketball and helps attract and retain top talent.”

The 3,365 m² centre features two courts including a show court, a gymnasium, physiotherapy and medical spaces, wet and dry recovery areas, team change rooms, administration and meeting facilities.

Minister Duigan said the relocation of the high performance centre to Kingborough also enhanced the broader Kingborough Sports Precinct, adding to an already substantial community and elite sporting hub in the region.

“While primarily the home of the JackJumpers and Jewels, the centre will also be a beacon for young Tasmanians, showing them the pathway to the elite levels,” Minister Duigan said.

“These young and emerging athletes will now be able to see a clear progression from their first experience on a community court through to representing the JackJumpers or the Jewels at the highest level.”

The project was delivered in partnership with Kingborough Council and constructed by local Tasmanian contractor Fairbrother.

“Local firms Fairbrother construction and ARTAS Architects delivered the centre, supporting over 450 local jobs and skills development, with apprentices and students engaged throughout construction,” Minister Duigan said.

Tasmania Jewels Development Player Andie Smith has just moved home from the Centre of Excellence in Canberra to take up the opportunity with the Jewels.

“The Jewels will definitely have the best training facility of any team in the WNBL, or anywhere in Australia actually, and that’s a great competitive edge for us,” Andie Smith said.

“Personally, this is the best training ground for me to chase my dreams. I want to go as far as I can in basketball and being able to train in a facility like this with the Jewels will help me get there.”

Darren Smith thanked the Tasmanian Government for their investment in Tasmanian sport.

“We’re blown away by this facility,” Darren Smith said.

“Week after week, we’ve been checking in on the build and it just gets better and better, we’re so grateful.

“Having a state of the art gym, court and recovery area right here at the home of the JackJumpers and Jewels will really up our game on the national stage.

“It’s been a major hook when we’ve been talking with potential players. When we were working to bring Tasmanian Taran Armstrong back home, it certainly gave us an extra edge to sign him up.”

For more information, visit www.infrastructure.tas.gov.au/major_projects