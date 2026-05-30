Westminster / Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1004675
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitingham, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Bret Kistner
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 29, 2026, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single car crash near 9968 VT RT 100 in Whitingham. Investigation revealed that Bret Kistner (43) of Brattleboro, Vermont had operated a 2018 BMW 328d which he crashed. Kistner did not have permission from the owner to operate the vehicle. Troopers located and arrested Kistner who was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. Kistner is cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on June 1st, 2026, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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