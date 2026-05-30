Westminster / Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1004675

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitingham, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Bret Kistner

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 29, 2026, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single car crash near 9968 VT RT 100 in Whitingham. Investigation revealed that Bret Kistner (43) of Brattleboro, Vermont had operated a 2018 BMW 328d which he crashed. Kistner did not have permission from the owner to operate the vehicle. Troopers located and arrested Kistner who was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. Kistner is cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on June 1st, 2026, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.