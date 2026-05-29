UPDATE: Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges

UPDATE:

Correction: One of the victims in this matter is Champlain Farms/ Shell Station. The business name was misspelled in a previous version of this release and has been updated below.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3004293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2026 @ 0350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT / VT Route 12 S, Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent, DUI, Criminal DLS, Burglary, Lewd and Lascivious

ACCUSED: Michael McElroy

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Champlain Farms / Shell Station

AGE: Business

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: South Village Mobil

AGE: Business

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 29, 2026, at approximately 0350 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a possible break-in at Cumberland Farms located on Waterbury-Stowe Road in the Town of Waterbury. Troopers arrived on scene, cleared the business, and collected evidence related to the incident. While investigating the scene, Troopers were notified that an individual had broken into the Mobil gas station on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Northfield and was still actively inside the business. Troopers responded to the location and, through further investigation, identified a vehicle of interest involved in both incidents as a gray Ford F-150 bearing Vermont registration 525A023. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Following further investigation, the operator, identified as Michael McElroy, 33, was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. McElroy was scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on May 29, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/29/2026

COURT: Washinton County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.