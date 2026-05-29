UPDATE: Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges
UPDATE:
Correction: One of the victims in this matter is Champlain
Farms/ Shell Station. The business name was misspelled in a previous version of
this release and has been updated below.
VSP News
Release-Incident
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
26A3004293
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa
Nozka
STATION:
Berlin
Barracks
CONTACT#:
802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:
05/29/2026 @ 0350 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT / VT Route 12 S, Northfield, VT
VIOLATION:
Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent, DUI, Criminal DLS, Burglary, Lewd
and Lascivious
ACCUSED:
Michael
McElroy
AGE: 33
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM:
Champlain Farms / Shell Station
AGE:
Business
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM:
South Village Mobil
AGE:
Business
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF
INCIDENT:
On May 29,
2026, at approximately 0350 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded
to a report of a possible break-in at Cumberland Farms located on
Waterbury-Stowe Road in the Town of Waterbury. Troopers arrived on scene,
cleared the business, and collected evidence related to the incident. While
investigating the scene, Troopers were notified that an individual had broken
into the Mobil gas station on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Northfield and
was still actively inside the business. Troopers responded to the location and,
through further investigation, identified a vehicle of interest involved in
both incidents as a gray Ford F-150 bearing Vermont registration 525A023.
Troopers subsequently located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Following
further investigation, the operator, identified as Michael McElroy, 33, was
taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
McElroy was scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal
Division, on May 29, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.
COURT
ACTION: Y
COURT
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2026
COURT:
Washinton County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED -
LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
Not Included
*Please
note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court.
Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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