Multiple Barracks/Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASEs#: 26A1003950/26A2003337/26A3004252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Underwood

STATION: St. Albans/Williston/Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05-28-26

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89

VIOLATION: Directed Patrols

On May 28th, 2026, between the hours of 0530 and 0800, Troopers from the Saint Albans, Williston and Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 from mile marker 122 in Swanton to mile marker 42 in Williamstown. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers, enforce motor vehicle laws and promote safe driving.

Details:

• Troopers involved: 8

• Number of traffic stops: 36

• Number of traffic tickets issued: 13

• Number of written warnings issued: 30

• Number of criminal violations: 1

Highlights:

-One operator was issued a citation for negligent operation.

-Two operators were ticketed for traveling 100 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

-One operator was ticketed for traveling 90 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.

The Vermont State Police is planning more traffic safety operations like this in the future to deter aggressive driving during commuting hours.

Sergeant Andrew Underwood (207)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993