Multiple Barracks/Saturation Patrol
STATE
OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASEs#:
26A1003950/26A2003337/26A3004252
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Underwood
STATION:
St. Albans/Williston/Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME:
05-28-26
INCIDENT
LOCATION: Interstate 89
VIOLATION:
Directed Patrols
On May 28th, 2026,
between the hours of 0530 and 0800, Troopers from the Saint Albans, Williston
and Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on
I-89 from mile marker 122 in Swanton to mile marker 42 in Williamstown.
The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive
drivers, enforce motor vehicle laws and promote safe driving.
Details:
•
Troopers involved: 8
•
Number of traffic stops: 36
•
Number of traffic tickets issued: 13
•
Number of written warnings issued: 30
•
Number of criminal violations: 1
Highlights:
-One operator was issued
a citation for negligent operation.
-Two operators were
ticketed for traveling 100 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.
-One operator was
ticketed for traveling 90 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone.
The Vermont State Police
would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober
driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones
down and keep their heads up while driving.
The Vermont State Police
is planning more traffic safety operations like this in the future to deter
aggressive driving during commuting hours.
Sergeant Andrew Underwood
(207)
Vermont
State Police
St.
Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
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