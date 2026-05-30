AMO Black Hawk disabling fire ends vessel pursuit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations utilized Air Disabling Fire to stop three illegal aliens onboard a vessel carrying 391 lbs. of cocaine.

On May 13, an AMO aircrew detected a suspicious blue 25-foot Yola-type vessel with three people and visible packages onboard northwest of Puerto Rico. Continuous surveillance was maintained by aircrews until the following evening when the San Juan Marine Unit launched an interdiction operation.



Two Coastal Interceptor Vessels, along with multiple aircraft, were deployed to intercept the targeted vessel. Aircrews provided constant vectors to Marine Interdiction Agents for the takedown.

At 9:51 p.m. local time on May 14, the two Coastal Interceptor Vessels intercepted the Yola-type vessel north of San Juan. The vessel failed to comply and began jettisoning contraband. The AMO Black Hawk crew deployed Air Disabling Fire, bringing the vessel to a stop. One Coastal Interceptor Vessel crew took custody of the vessel, while the other recovered bales and electronic devices from the water.

Flare video of target vessel.



“Our Air and Marine Operations teams demonstrated exceptional skill and coordination in this interdiction. The decisive use of air disabling fire by our Black Hawk crew was instrumental in stopping the vessel and preventing dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Director Christopher Hunter. “This operation highlights our commitment to working with partners across all levels to disrupt smuggling networks and protect the security of the United States and its territories.”

Three Dominican Republic nationals and five bales containing 391 lbs. of cocaine were seized, transported, and transferred to the Homeland Security Task Force for further processing.

AMO is an operational component of CBP and continues to work alongside federal, state, and international partners to disrupt smuggling operations and safeguard national security.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

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