First-in-nation insect encountered in a commercial shipment of leafy greens at the Area Port of Nogales, Arizona

NOGALES, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Area Port of Nogales, discovered and quarantined a significant agricultural pest on May 8.

Representative specimen of the Genus Polyamia.

The interception at the Mariposa Commercial Facility occurred while specialists were conducting the inspection of a commercial shipment of leafy greens. A thorough inspection of the shipment led to the discovery of a unique insect, later identified as Polyamia arachnion Kramer (Cicadellidae), a type of leafhopper. Leafhoppers are known to damage plants through their feeding habits and are vectors for plant diseases.

This is only the second time in 69 years that this species has been collected and identified with both specimens originating from central Mexico.

CBP agriculture specialists work diligently to prevent potentially harmful insects and diseases from entering the United States through our ports of entry.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and CBP along the southwest border continues to safeguard the agricultural system of the United States while continuing to stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.