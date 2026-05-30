CBP officers seize more than $1.1M in cocaine at the Progreso Port of Entry

PROGRESO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry over Memorial Day weekend seized cocaine valued at more than $1.1 million in a single enforcement action.

The seizure occurred on May 23 at the Progreso International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2026 GMC Sierra pickup driven by a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a nonintrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 33 packages containing 88 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,175,085.

Packages containing 88 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers ar Progreso Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Texas DPS officers arrested the driver and initialed a criminal investigation into the seizure.

“Amid heavy traffic over the Memorial Day weekend our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance and seized a significant quantity of narcotics,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “Enforcement actions like these perfectly illustrate CBP’s steadfast commitment to our priority border security mission.”

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.