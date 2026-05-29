TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Armed Forces Cycling Classic

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the Armed Forces Cycling Classic will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure motorists should take into consideration:

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 3:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Maryland Avenue SW from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 4th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street, NW

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW

14th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

3rd Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Maryland Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street from Maryland Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

C Street from 7th Street SW to 9th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street Bridge HOV lanes Inbound and Outbound

I 395 South express lanes

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Maryland Avenue SW from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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