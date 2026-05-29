Chief of Police Announces Three Additional Juvenile Curfew Zones

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the establishment of three additional Juvenile Curfew Zones.

Mayor’s Order 2026-086 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to designate a Juvenile Curfew Zone, applicable to a group of at least nine youth, in an area at risk for disorderly conduct by youth.

For the maps of the juvenile curfew zones, visit MPD’s Designated Juvenile Curfew Zones webpage.

The perimeter of the Chinatown Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the West: 9th Street, NW

To the North: I Street, NW

To the East: 6th Street, NW

To the South: E Street, NW

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the West: South Capitol Street, SE

To the North: I-695 (Southeast/Southwest Freeway)

To the East: 8th Street, SE

To the South: Anacostia River

The perimeter of the Benning Park Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the West: Benning Road, SE

To the North:

G Street, SE from Benning Road, SE to 51st Street, SE

Fitch Street, SE, from 51st Street, SE, to Southern Avenue, SE

To the East: Southern Avenue, SE

To the South: H Street, SE

The Curfew Zones will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Within the Juvenile Curfew Zones, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

MPD reminds the public that a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

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