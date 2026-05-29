Suspects Sought for Stabbing and Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an assault that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, at approximately 1:43 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2100 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, for a report of a stabbing. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, brandished a knife, and stabbed the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the adult female victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s vehicle was subsequently recovered unattended after colliding with a parked unoccupied vehicle in the 3300 block of 18th Street, Southeast.



The suspects were captured by a security camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://shorturl.at/tL6fK



Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26044042

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