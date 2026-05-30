Helical Pier Demand Grows as Oklahoma Clay Soil Challenges Builders

Level Home Foundation Repair reports helical pier installation as fastest-growing service line across eastern Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Home Foundation Repair, a Tulsa-based structural repair contractor with 179 five-star Google reviews, reports that helical pier installation has become one of its fastest-growing service lines as property owners and builders across Oklahoma look for reliable, cost-effective solutions to the state’s persistent soil instability.Helical piers — steel shafts with welded flights that are screwed into stable ground beneath a structure — provide permanent load-bearing support for foundations, additions, decks, retaining walls, and new construction. Unlike traditional concrete pilings, helical piers can be installed in tight spaces with minimal vibration, noise, or excavation.“We’ve seen a real shift in awareness over the past couple of years,” said Jerrod Dillard, founder of Level Home Foundation Repair. “Engineers and architects are specifying helical piers more often because the performance data is hard to argue with. They reach stable soil, they don’t rely on skin friction, and they can be load-tested on the spot.”Why Helical Piers Work in OklahomaOklahoma’s expansive clay soils create some of the most challenging conditions for foundations in the United States. The soil swells during wet periods and contracts during drought, generating forces that shift, crack, and settle structures over time.Helical piers bypass that unstable layer entirely. Each pier is advanced through the reactive clay until it reaches load-bearing strata — typically 15 to 30 feet below grade in the Tulsa metro area.“The beauty of a helical pier is that you know exactly what you’re getting before you commit,” Dillard explained. “We torque-monitor every installation in real time. If the numbers say the pier has reached capacity, we know it’s going to hold.”Applications Beyond Foundation Repair• New construction — Pre-construction pier installation prevents foundation problems before the slab is poured.• Room additions and sunrooms — Deep foundation support without disturbing the existing structure.• Retaining walls — Tieback and helical anchors stabilize bowing or failing walls.• Commercial structures — Warehouses, retail buildings, churches, and multi-story properties.• Emergency stabilization — Quick installation to arrest active settling.A Reputation Built on Straight TalkLevel Home Foundation Repair has completed more than 1,000 structural repair projects across eastern Oklahoma. The company is BBB accredited, a member of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce, and provides free foundation inspections with no-obligation estimates.“If someone’s foundation doesn’t need piers, we tell them that,” Dillard said. “We’d rather have a customer come back in five years because they trust us than sell them something they don’t need today.”Every helical pier installation includes a transferable warranty, full documentation, and a post-installation evaluation.To schedule a free foundation inspection or learn more about helical pier installation, call (918) 361-7787 or visit levelhomefoundationrepair.com.Media Contact:Level Home Foundation RepairPhone: (918) 361-7787Email: info@levelhomefoundationrepair.comWebsite: https://levelhomefoundationrepair.com

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