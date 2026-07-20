Level Home Foundation Repair's Proprietary Steel Pier Designs Now Licensed by Manufacturers Nationwide

Tulsa-based foundation repair company designs and manufactures pier systems in-house — several now sold to contractors across the country

TULSA, OK, OK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Home Foundation Repair, a Tulsa-based foundation repair contractor, has confirmed that several of its proprietary steel pier designs are now licensed by pier manufacturers and sold to foundation repair companies nationwide. The designs, engineered specifically for Oklahoma's reactive clay soil conditions, were developed and manufactured in-house by company owner Adam Sedlak.Steel piers are heavy-gauge, galvanized steel shafts driven deep beneath a home's foundation until they reach load-bearing strata or bedrock. The system bypasses unstable surface soil entirely, providing permanent structural support that does not shift with seasonal moisture changes. Steel pier installation is widely regarded by structural engineers as one of the most reliable long-term solutions for foundation settlement."I started designing pier systems because the off-the-shelf options weren't solving the problems I was seeing in Oklahoma soil," said Adam Sedlak, owner of Level Home Foundation Repair. "The clay here is some of the most reactive in the country. It shrinks in drought, swells in rain, and puts tremendous stress on foundations. I needed a system that could handle that cycle year after year without compromise."Level Home's pier designs include both push pier and helical pier configurations. Push piers use the weight of the structure as resistance during installation, making them effective for occupied homes experiencing active settlement. Helical piers feature engineered helical plates that are mechanically rotated into the ground, making them suitable for lighter structures, new construction, and sites with limited access. Torque readings during helical pier installation confirm load capacity in real time.The company reports that it has stabilized more than 3,000 properties across the Tulsa metropolitan area since its founding. Level Home maintains 100 percent in-house crews — no subcontractors — and every repair plan is reviewed and approved by a licensed structural engineer before work begins."When other companies buy pier systems off the shelf, some of those systems started in our shop," Sedlak said. "That same engineering goes into every repair we perform. You're not getting a crew that follows a manual. You're getting the team that wrote it."Level Home's approach to steel pier foundation repair in Tulsa includes a standard that many competitors do not follow: identical pier specifications for every square foot of a structure, including the garage. While some companies install shallower or fewer piers under garages to reduce cost, Level Home applies the same depth, spacing, and load rating throughout the entire foundation.Industry data supports the demand for high-quality foundation repair in Oklahoma. The U.S. Geological Survey identifies expansive clay soils as responsible for billions of dollars in structural damage nationally each year, with Oklahoma consistently ranked among the most affected states. The Tulsa metro area sits on particularly reactive clay formations, driving sustained demand for permanent repair solutions.Level Home Foundation Repair currently holds 175 Google reviews with a 4.6-star rating. The company offers free foundation inspections, engineer fee reimbursement when customers proceed with repairs, and a written warranty on every steel pier installation. Financing options are available.Homeowners experiencing signs of foundation distress — including wall cracks, sticking doors, sloping floors, or gaps around windows — can schedule a free inspection by calling (918) 361-7787 or visiting the company's website at levelhomefoundationrepair.com

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