Tulsa Foundation Repair Company Reports Surge in Clay Soil Damage After Drought-Rain Cycles

Oklahoma's expansive clay soils are driving record foundation repair demand across the Tulsa metro area in 2026

The drought-rain pattern we've experienced has been especially hard on foundations in the Tulsa area. The clay here expands and contracts more dramatically than most people realize.” — Adam Sedlak, Owner, Level Home Foundation Repair

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TULSA, OK — June 30, 2026 — Level Home Foundation Repair, a Tulsa-based foundation repair contractor, reports a significant increase in service calls related to clay soil damage throughout the Tulsa metropolitan area. The company attributes the surge to Oklahoma's recurring drought-to-heavy-rain cycles, which cause expansive clay soils to shrink and swell, placing extreme stress on residential foundations.Oklahoma is home to some of the most expansive clay soils in the United States. When prolonged drought dries out the clay, it contracts and pulls away from foundations. When heavy rains return, the soil swells rapidly, exerting lateral and upward pressure on concrete slabs and pier-and-beam structures. The repeated cycle accelerates cracking, settling and structural movement that can compromise a home's integrity."We've seen a noticeable jump in calls from homeowners who are discovering cracks they've never seen before, doors that won't close properly and uneven floors," said Adam Sedlak, owner of Level Home Foundation Repair. "The drought-rain pattern we've experienced over the past year has been especially hard on foundations in the Tulsa area. The clay here expands and contracts more dramatically than most people realize."According to the U.S. Geological Survey, expansive soils cause billions of dollars in damage to structures nationwide each year, with Oklahoma consistently ranking among the most affected states. The Tulsa metro area, situated on particularly reactive clay formations, faces elevated risk compared to many other regions.Level Home Foundation Repair recently published a free educational resource titled "How Oklahoma's Clay Soil Destroys Your Foundation," available on the company's website at levelhomefoundationrepair.com. The guide explains the science behind soil movement, identifies common damage patterns and outlines steps homeowners can take to protect their properties.Sedlak noted several warning signs that Tulsa-area homeowners should monitor closely: stair-step cracks in brick veneer, horizontal cracks in interior drywall, gaps forming around door and window frames, and floors that slope or feel uneven underfoot."Catching foundation problems early can save homeowners thousands of dollars in repair costs," Sedlak said. "A small crack today can become a major structural issue within a single season if the soil conditions are right. We encourage homeowners to schedule a foundation inspection at the first sign of trouble."Level Home Foundation Repair offers foundation inspections, steel pier installation, house leveling, crawl space repair and concrete leveling services. The company serves homeowners throughout the greater Tulsa area, including Broken Arrow, Owasso, Bixby, Jenks, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Claremore, Catoosa, Coweta, Glenpool and Collinsville.Industry experts recommend that homeowners in clay-soil regions maintain consistent moisture levels around their foundations through proper drainage and targeted watering during dry periods. Regular inspections, particularly after prolonged drought or heavy rainfall, can help identify problems before they escalate.About Level Home Foundation RepairLevel Home Foundation Repair is a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based foundation repair company specializing in steel pier installation, crawl space repair, concrete leveling, foundation inspections and house leveling. Founded by Adam Sedlak, the company serves residential customers throughout the Tulsa metropolitan area and surrounding communities. Level Home is committed to educating homeowners about foundation health and providing lasting structural solutions. Learn more at levelhomefoundationrepair.com.Media ContactAdam Sedlak, OwnerLevel Home Foundation RepairPhone: 918-995-2376Website: https://levelhomefoundationrepair.com

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