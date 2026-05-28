First Lady Cecilia Abbott Visits Texas Main Street Communities

TEXAS, May 28 - May 28, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott visited the cities of Killeen and Borger as part of this year's Texas Main Street Program.

"Our state is blessed to be full of inspiring communities that come together to offer a truly authentic Texas experience," said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. "Through the Texas Main Street Program, our history is able to shine and inspire future preservation. I thank the residents and partners of this program who ensure that our vibrant culture and special charm are here to stay."

Since 1981, First Ladies of Texas have made it a tradition to tour the state and visit the cities accredited by the Texas Historical Commission's Main Street Program. The events spotlight downtown revitalization, community engagement, and the role of historic preservation.

The tour is intended to celebrate the local progress made by new Main Street cities while bringing attention to the partnerships that support downtown revitalization efforts across Texas communities.

The Texas Main Street Program (TMSP) supports its network of 80 communities to develop and sustain vibrant historic downtowns and commercial districts through a comprehensive revitalization approach established by Main Street America that focuses on economic vitality, design, organization, and promotion. Using this trademarked Main Street Approach, the TMSP helps local Main Street programs leverage historic assets, strengthen small businesses, and create engaging, livable downtown environments across Texas.