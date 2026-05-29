Governor Abbott Appoints Roethle, Hayter To Sulphur River Basin Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, May 29 - May 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Shane Roethle and reappointed Robert “Reeves” Hayter to the Sulphur River Basin Authority (SRBA) Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board has the responsibility to construct, maintain, and operate inside the state and in the watershed of the Sulphur River and its tributaries inside or outside the boundaries of the authority of any works considered essential to the operation of the authority and for its administration in controlling, storing, preserving, and distributing the water of the Sulphur River and its tributary streams, including the storm water and floodwater.

Shane Roethle of Sulphur Bluff is the general manager of Five Counties Ranch, an affiliate of Energy Transfer. He is an organizer of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Texas Parks and Wildlife Wild Turkey Reintroduction Project in East Texas, and a contributor to the Prescribed Burn Certification Workshops and Native Prairie Restoration projects. Roethle received a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology/Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a Crop Science Masters Certificate from the University of Illinois and is also a private pilot.

Robert “Reeves” Hayter of Paris is retired after 40 years as president of Hayter Engineering, Inc. He is a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a member of American Water Works Association. He currently serves as vice-president of the SRBA and chair of the Texas Water Development Board’s Lower Red-Sulphur Cypress Regional Flood Planning Group. Hayter received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Duke University.