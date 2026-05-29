Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.8 Million In Career Training Grants For Six Coastal Bend Area Schools

TEXAS, May 29 - May 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced six Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $1,819,053 have been awarded to six schools in the Coastal Bend area by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 585 students for high-demand occupations such as dental hygienists, registered nurses, electrical and electronic engineering technologists, and more.

"Our most valuable investment is the opportunities we give to our young workforce," said Governor Abbott. "This $1.8 million in grant funding to schools throughout the Texas Coastal Bend will provide students with the career and technical training they need to build a solid foundation for their future careers. Texas will ensure that the next generation is prepared to keep our state the economic powerhouse of the country."

“By investing in industry-standard equipment through the JET program, six schools in the Coastal Bend area will provide hands-on training that mirrors the modern workplace,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “These grants ensure that more than 580 students will have the technical skills necessary to excel in high-demand fields like nursing and electrical engineering.”

Earlier today, Chairman Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials as well as school staff at Del Mar College’s Oso Creek campus in Corpus Christi.

The six JET grants include:

Del Mar College : a $306,834 grant to train 43 students as dental hygienists.

: a $306,834 grant to train 43 students as dental hygienists. Freer Independent School District (ISD) : a $226,518 grant to train 162 students as licensed practical and vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College.

: a $226,518 grant to train 162 students as licensed practical and vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College. Pettus ISD : a $331,792 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses in partnership with Coastal Bend College.

: a $331,792 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses in partnership with Coastal Bend College. Skidmore-Tynan ISD : a $345,268 grant to train 65 students as licensed practical and vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College.

: a $345,268 grant to train 65 students as licensed practical and vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College. Sinton ISD : a $328,296 grant to train 12 students as electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians in partnership with Del Mar College.

: a $328,296 grant to train 12 students as electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians in partnership with Del Mar College. Victoria College: a $280,345 grant to train 283 students as registered nurses.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.