Governor Abbott Requests Addition To SBA Disaster Declaration For Spring Severe Weather

TEXAS, May 29 - May 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) include additional Texas communities in the federal disaster declaration following impacts from severe storms that occurred at the end of last month and start of this month. If approved, the SBA declaration will make federal assistance available through disaster loans for Cameron County and its contiguous counties, in addition to the North Texas and coastal communities already included.

“Texas is responding to help those affected by the recent severe storms across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “With this updated request, communities with damage to their homes and business will have access to additional resources they need to recover and rebuild. With support from the Trump Administration, Texas will provide all necessary resources to help Texans in their time of need.”

If the Governor’s request is approved, the SBA would provide low-interest loans through disaster programs to qualifying Texans in coastal communities whose homes and businesses sustained damage during the severe weather incident, including but not limited to damage caused by tornadoes, thunderstorms, large hail, and straight-line winds.

Additionally, the Governor updated the state’s disaster declaration for severe weather to include South Texas communities affected by the severe storms late last month and early this month that caused impacts to homes and businesses in the region. Cameron County has been added to the Governor’s declaration and additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. Once it is safe to do so, impacted Texans are encouraged to report storm damage using the iSTAT damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Reporting damage through this submission process assists state and local officials with assessing the full scale of the disaster and determine what additional resources may be needed for affected communities. The information provided aids in identifying whether the state meets federal thresholds for various forms of disaster assistance.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to support communities affected by severe weather, including: