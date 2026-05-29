Waiʻanae Driver Licensing Center reopens Monday, June 1

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Customer Service is pleased to announce that the Waiʻanae Driver Licensing Center will reopen on Monday, June 1 at 8 a.m.

The driver licensing center located in the Waiʻanae Neighborhood Community Center at 85-670 Farrington Hwy., has been closed since April 22 for repairs to the air conditioning system. The repairs could not be completed until key parts needed for the system arrived on the island.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this unexpected closure caused and appreciate the patience of the community while the repairs were being made,” said Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro.

The functions of the Waiʻanae location continued through the interruption as staff moved temporarily to the Kapolei Driver Licensing Center. They return to Waiʻanae with the reopening on Monday.

The center services about 80 appointments per day providing initial issuance and renewals of driver’s licenses and state identification cards, written instruction permit tests, and behind-the-wheel road tests for the Waiʻanae coast.

The Waiʻanae Satellite City Hall, that handles services such as renewing a vehicle registration, transferring ownership of a vehicle, and paying utility bills, was not affected by the closure. It is located in the same building as the driver licensing center.

To schedule an appointment at the driver licensing center, go to AlohaQ.org.

For more information, please visit www.honolulu.gov/csd.

—PAU—