Eddy Alexandre Releases 'Trading Options Like a Risk Manager', a Systematic Framework for Independent Traders

The Premium Desk LLC today announced the official launch of “Trading Options Like a Risk Manager”, the debut title in The Premium Desk Trading Series, authored by master trader Eddy Alexandre.

The book introduces the Six-Condition Philosophy - a structured decision framework that teaches traders to identify market environments before selecting a strategy. Built around two core variables, market direction and implied volatility, the framework organizes every possible market environment into six distinct conditions, each calling for a different trading approach. The release addresses a gap that Alexandre observed repeatedly among independent traders: an abundance of strategies paired with no system for knowing when to use them.

"Most traders I've worked with aren't underprepared on strategy," Alexandre said. "They're underprepared on process. I wrote this book to give traders a repeatable way to read the market before they ever place a trade."

The 534-page volume covers options theory, risk management principles, trade selection, and position sizing across all six market conditions. It is structured in four parts — Foundations, Strategy Toolkit, Mastery, and The Complete Trader's Edge - designed to bring readers from core concepts to full execution discipline within a single volume.

The book also introduces the concept of trading quality over frequency, a principle Alexandre describes as central to long-term performance. "I wanted traders to walk away understanding that your edge is not just knowing strategies," Alexandre said. "Your edge is execution. Condition awareness and disciplined execution - that is what separates consistent traders from everyone else."

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