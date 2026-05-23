Family-Owned Smartwatch Brand Cubitt, Trusted by Over 1 Million Users Worldwide, Makes Its Move Into the U.S. Market

MIAMI, FL - Cubitt, the family-owned smartwatch brand that has quietly built a loyal following of over one million users across more than 20 countries, is officially entering the United States market - and it is arriving with serious momentum behind it.

Born and raised in South America, Cubitt built its reputation on a simple but powerful idea: that premium-quality wearable technology should not come with a premium price tag. The brand's smartwatches deliver health tracking, fitness monitoring, and connectivity features that rival far more expensive competitors, making them accessible to everyday consumers who expect more from their devices.

"We built Cubitt for real people - families, working professionals, athletes who do not want to compromise on quality just because of their budget. Over a million people across the world have trusted us, and we are proud to now bring that same value to the U.S. market," says Jon Mordoch, Sales Director.

The timing could not be better. The U.S. wearables market is projected to grow significantly over the next five years, and American consumers are actively looking for alternatives to overpriced options from legacy brands. Cubitt is stepping in to fill that gap, backed by a proven product, a global track record, and a community of over one million loyal users who have already made the choice.

Industry analysts have noted that no other brand currently matches Cubitt's combination of build quality and consumer pricing at this scale. As the wearables market continues to expand in the United States, Cubitt's arrival represents a genuine alternative for the millions of consumers who have been priced out of the premium segment - without wanting to sacrifice performance.

With a decade of international growth, a family-driven company culture, and a product line that speaks for itself, Cubitt is positioning itself not just as a new entrant in the U.S. market, but as a long-term player in the American wearable technology landscape.

To learn more about Cubitt and explore its full product lineup, visit cubittworld.com.

About Cubitt

Cubitt is a family-owned wearable technology brand with over one million users in more than 20 countries. Founded on the belief that quality and affordability can coexist, Cubitt designs smartwatches that deliver advanced health and fitness features at accessible price points. After years of success across South America, the brand is now expanding into the United States market. Learn more at cubittworld.com.

Media Contact

Cubitt Marketing Team: cubittworld.com

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