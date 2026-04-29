Voix Noire Celebrates 10 Years of Direct Community Support with Anniversary Celebration in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Voix Noire, a direct-support nonprofit committed to getting resources to people without delay or bureaucratic barriers, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on July 18, 2026, at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. The milestone marks a decade of consistent, community-centered work that has resulted in over four million dollars distributed and more than ten thousand families served across the country.

Voix Noire nonprofit has distributed over $4 million and served more than 10,000 families since its founding, with 10th Anniversary Celebration set for July 18, 2026

For ten years, Voix Noire has been doing the work people talk about but don't always follow through on. Built on a simple belief that survival shouldn't come down to luck, the organization has operated with one clear standard: if time matters, help should move fast. No long delays. No complicated systems. Just direct support when it's needed most.

That support has taken many forms including, but not limited to, groceries for families without food, feminine products, emergency contraception, school supplies, holiday support, direct cash assistance, financial support for funerals, and emergency aid.

Two programs stand out as anchors of the organization's ongoing impact. The Voix Noire Universal Basic Income and Groceries Program currently serves over a dozen families with consistent, stabilizing support, giving recipients the room to breathe and plan rather than just survive a single crisis. Emergency grocery services are available every day of the year.

Creighton Leigh, the organization's founder, serves as its sole fundraiser. Every dollar raised and every resource distributed is a direct result of Leigh's leadership and an approach that has never wavered: no gatekeeping, no unnecessary barriers, just help when and where it's needed.

"Ten years in, this isn't just a milestone," said Leigh. "It's proof. This model works. People need it. And we're not slowing down."

The 10th Anniversary Celebration on July 18, 2026, will bring together supporters, community members, and the families whose lives have been changed by a decade of consistent, responsive care. The event will be held at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

“We're going to keep people fed. Keep people supported. And keep showing up,” Creighton Leigh, Voix Noire founder.

About Voix Noire

Voix Noire is a nonprofit organization providing direct community support including emergency groceries, period supplies, emergency contraception, school supplies, holiday assistance, direct cash aid, and a Universal Basic Income and Groceries Program. Since its founding, Voix Noire has distributed over four million dollars and served more than ten thousand families. For more information, visit voixnoire.com.





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