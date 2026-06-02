Opus Training Named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Opus Training is the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of multi-unit brands.

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

It’s important to name what you mean when you talk about your culture. Opus’ culture thrives on full ownership of the problem and the solution from everyone on the team.” — Rachael Nemeth, Co-Founder and CEO Opus Training

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Training , the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of multi-unit brands, is proud to share its been named to Inc. 2026 Best Workplaces list.The list, which can be found at Inc.com , honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid. Opus’ team includes remote employees and a NYC-based hybrid team.The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Opus is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.“Everyone says that culture is what sets their company apart, so I think it’s important to name what you mean when you talk about your culture. Opus’ culture thrives on full ownership of the problem and the solution from everyone on the team,” said Rachael Nemeth, CEO and Co-Founder of Opus. “I’m grateful Opus is among Inc.’s Best Workplaces because this recognition highlights the strength of the culture we hold, which means a team full of owners that work together, build together and have each other's backs.”Opus is the training operations platform built specifically for the service industry.In people-driven businesses, consistent brand experience depends on every employee knowing what good looks like and being supported to deliver it. Setting standards through initial training isn't enough. They have to be reinforced and continuously validated, because that's what actually produces consistent outcomes. Working across industries — including restaurants, hospitality, fitness and consumer services — Opus helps drive consistency through a platform that is simple and accessible enough for everyone in the business to use. That allows brands to scale their standards as fast as they scale their footprint.The Best Workplaces recognition comes after Opus recently announced Series B funding and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2026.“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture — it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.About Opus TrainingOpus is the leading training operations platform for multi-unit brands with frontline workforces, helping operators deliver consistent, engaging training that delivers measurable results. Trusted in thousands of locations across restaurants, retail, fitness, healthcare and consumer services, Opus customers include Smashburger, Craveworthy Brands, Super Star Carwash,Vasa Fitness, Jose Andres Group, Shipley Do-Nuts, Sound Fun Entertainment, and more. Learn more at opus.so.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

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