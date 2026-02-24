Opus Training Raises Series B to Scale AI-Powered Training and Operations for the Frontline Workforce

Opus Training is the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of multi-unit brands.

New funding supports continued expansion of mobile-first, AI-native training and operations platform that supports frontline workforces, multi-unit brands

The frontline isn't a cost center, it's where businesses win or lose, and we're proving that investing in these workers unlocks potential that's been sitting untapped in our economy” — Rachael Nemeth, Opus Training CEO and Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Training , the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of multi-unit brands, today announced a Series B funding round led by Bow Capital, with participation from Strada Education, Metrodora Ventures and other investors.The company also announced it has achieved profitability, reflecting strong customer demand and product-market fit for fast, accessible training purpose-built for frontline teams.Opus will use $9 million in funding to accelerate product innovation and go-to-market efforts. The announcement follows Opus’ record 116% growth in customers and locations in 2025.Opus’ now works across industries including restaurants, retail, fitness, healthcare and consumer services. Customers include new and emerging national brands like Bonchon, regional favorites like Texas-based Bahama Buck’s, and enterprises like Sparkle, a rapidly growing, wellness-focused dog grooming franchise.“Opus is purpose-built for the 110 million Americans in frontline and deskless roles. They’re the engine of our economy, and they’ve been gravely underserved by legacy technology,” said Rachael Nemeth, CEO and co-founder of Opus. “This funding gives Opus the opportunity to scale the way we've always operated with our customers: fast, human, and focused on real impact. We're building infrastructure for the majority of the workforce that's been ignored for decades, and this accelerates our ability to reach them.”She added: “The frontline isn't a cost center, it's where businesses win or lose, and we're proving that investing in these workers unlocks potential that's been sitting untapped in our economy.”*BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE FRONTLINE ECONOMY* Opus was founded to solve a persistent gap in the modern workplace: While technology transforms workforce operations, frontline training and development remain outdated, fragmented and disconnected from day-to-day work.Nemeth saw this gap firsthand during her years in the restaurant industry, including her time at Union Square Hospitality Group. “I watched brilliant operators struggle with training systems built for corporate offices, not kitchens or retail floors,” Nemeth said. “We built Opus to solve the problem I lived and witnessed for over a decade.”Nemeth added, “We believe that dedicating the same resources and attention that have been given to knowledge workers for decades will create new opportunities and help people advance.”*INVESTORS BACK THE FUTURE OF FAST, ACCESSIBLE TRAINING*Opus’ Series B round reflects growing conviction that fast, on-the-job training is a critical pillar of the future of education and work.“Frontline and deskless roles have been structurally overlooked in the future-of-work conversation, despite representing the overwhelming majority of the workforce,” said Rafi Syed, partner at Bow Capital. “Opus stands out because it’s not just applying AI to training, it’s designing AI for how frontline teams actually operate. That focus on usability, deployment and real business outcomes is exactly what this market has been missing.”Opus also plays an important role in helping the frontline workforce build durable skills.“Fast, accessible training that meets workers where they are — in the flow of work, in the language they prefer, in real time — is essential to helping people build skills and advance their careers,” said Jessica Hinkle, senior vice president of strategic investments at Strada Education. “Opus is building the kind of infrastructure for frontline and deskless workers that keeps pace with a rapidly changing economy and creates new opportunities for tens of millions of people.”*TECHNOLOGY THAT ACTUALLY SERVES THE FRONTLINE*Opus continues to grow and has supported roughly 5 million trainings. Its platform helps businesses reduce ramp time, improve operational consistency and respond to real-time performance signals.Opus’ product suite and capabilities includes:+ Mobile-first training designed for distributed teams+ AI-native tools that allow organizations to build custom training+ Multilingual capability so people can train in their preferred language Ask Opus , an AI-powered company- and role-specific search tool+ Task management and operational tools, including Guest Feedback Integration*About OPUS TRAINING*Opus is the leading training operations platform for multi-unit brands with frontline workforces, helping operators deliver consistent, engaging training that delivers measurable results. Trusted in thousands of locations across restaurants, retail, fitness, healthcare and consumer services, Opus customers include Smashburger, Craveworthy Brands, Let’s Play Soccer, Shipley Do-Nuts, Sound Fun Entertainment, Big Chicken, York Building Services, Gordon Ramsay Group, Jose Andres Group and more. Learn more at opus.so.

