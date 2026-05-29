DBEDT E-newsletter – May 2026

Aloha kākou, This month’s newsletter highlights DBEDT’s continued work to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s economy through partnerships, infrastructure, housing, business development and public service.



With the 2026 legislative session complete, several Department-supported bills have passed the Legislature and are one step away from becoming law. These measures support affordable housing, Hawaiʻi’s film and television industries, and programs that help local families and communities.



May also brought opportunities to advance Hawaiʻi’s global relationships through the Hawaiʻi-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception and the 2026 Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit. Both events reinforced the value of long-standing partnerships while supporting new conversations around trade, investment, workforce development and resilience.



As we recognize Haʻaheo, Pride in Public Service Month, mahalo to the DBEDT team and our partners across state government for the work you do to serve Hawaiʻi. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka With the 2026 legislative session now complete, several Department-supported bills have passed the Legislature and are one step away from becoming law. Once signed by the governor, these measures will strengthen Hawaiʻi’s film and television industries and create more opportunities for residents and communities statewide. Promote Film and Television Industries

SB2580 SD2 HD1 CD1 (Relating to the Motion Picture, Digital Media, and Film Production Income Tax Credit) – Raises the film tax credit, adds new reporting requirements, broadens eligibility, adjusts credit caps and extends the program through 2038.



Strengthen Communities Statewide

HB2270 HD1 SD1 CD1 (Relating to the Downpayment Loan Assistance Program) – Broadens the Downpayment Loan Assistance Program by easing loan restrictions, allowing more lenders to participate and lowering the buyer’s required contribution. SBA Disaster Loans Available for Hawaiʻi Storm Recovery The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Hawaiʻi businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from March 10 to 24.



Hawaiʻi County, Maui County and the City and County of Honolulu are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Small businesses and most private nonprofits in Kalawao and Kauaʻi counties are eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans only.



The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is June 10, 2026. The deadline for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is Jan. 7, 2027.



Apply at sba.gov/disaster or contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov Hawaiʻi-Philippines Business Event Strengthens Economic Ties DBEDT joined the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i, the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu and the Hawai‘i Philippines Business & Economic Council to present the Hawai‘i-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception on May 19 at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach. The event brought together government, business, education, culture and community leaders from Hawai‘i and the Philippines to strengthen economic partnerships and mark 22 years of sister-state relations between Hawai‘i and Ilocos Norte. The program featured keynote remarks from Ilocos Norte Gov. Cecilia Araneta Marcos and Hawaiʻi Senate President Ronald Kouchi, followed by an evening reaffirmation-signing ceremony with Gov. Josh Green and Gov. Marcos. Panel discussions focused on trade, investment, market access, workforce development and talent exchange, with an emphasis on expanding two-way business opportunities and addressing workforce needs in key Hawaiʻi industries. The tradeshow also showcased Filipino products from Hawai‘i and Ilocos Norte, highlighting opportunities for commercial exchange and cultural connection across the Pacific. Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit Advances Shared Priorities DBEDT and the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi partnered to host the 2026 Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit, which concluded May 21 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. The event brought together more than 350 participants from Hawaiʻi and Japan, including nearly 30 governors, vice governors and mayors. Themed “Creating Our Future,” the summit built on the inaugural 2023 gathering and focused on turning Hawaiʻi and Japan’s long-standing sister relationships into practical areas of collaboration. State and county officials, sister prefecture and sister city representatives and subject-matter experts discussed opportunities tied to economic development, culture, health, security, disaster preparedness, sustainability and resilience. The program opened with a keynote from Japan Society President and CEO Joshua W. Walker, Ph.D., who discussed the strategic, economic and cultural importance of the Hawaiʻi-Japan relationship. Speakers included Gov. Josh Green, Fukuoka Gov. Seitaro Hattori and representatives from Japan Airlines, the American Red Cross and the National Institute for Defense Studies, along with leaders in sports, gaming and creative industries. Breakout sessions covered topics including One Health, Hawaiʻi-Japan economic impacts, sports diplomacy, disaster preparedness and emerging creative and pop culture industries. The summit also included the Okayama Prefecture sister-state signing and continued on May 22 with an invitation-only Hawaiʻi-Japan Economic Policy Forum at the East-West Center focused on trade, investment and the role of government and sister relationships in strengthening long-term economic partnership. Wahiawā Dam Project Supports Agriculture and Long-Term Resilience The Wahiawā Dam Improvements Project Groundbreaking Ceremony on May 11 marked an important milestone for one of Hawai‘i’s most critical agricultural infrastructure systems. For more than a century, the Wahiawā Irrigation System has supported farms across Central O‘ahu and the North Shore, providing water for thousands of acres of farmland and supporting local jobs, businesses and food production. The project reflects DBEDT and the Agribusiness Development Corp.’s continued work to strengthen infrastructure tied to Hawai‘i’s economic resilience, food security and supply chain stability. Reliable water access is essential to growing more food locally and supporting farmers, especially during disruptions and emergencies. The improvements will help preserve a long-standing agricultural asset while preparing the system to meet future needs. DBEDT, ADC and the Hawai‘i State Energy Office are also evaluating the hydropower and pumped-storage potential of Wahiawā Reservoir, which could support future energy resilience for agricultural and food processing operations. The project reflects a coordinated approach to water, food, energy, infrastructure and economic development, supporting systems that will serve Hawai‘i for generations to come. Hale Kamaʻāina Mortgage Program Opens Doors for First-Time Homebuyers Over the past decade, Hawaiʻi’s housing costs have risen dramatically due to housing shortages, inflation, and high interest rates. The Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) has launched the Hale Kamaʻāina Mortgage Program, offering first-time homebuyers competitive interest rates and down payment assistance to make homeownership more attainable. Eligible borrowers may qualify for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages starting at 4.65% for government loans and 4.95% for conventional loans. In partnership with American Savings Bank, HHFDC recently celebrated the program's first three successful closings, a milestone recognized by Governor Josh Green as an important step toward long-term housing stability for local families. For more information, visit the HHFDC Hale Kamaʻāina Mortgage Program webpage. New State Loan Program Offers Relief for Condo Associations Funded by a $20 million bond, applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to shovel-ready projects. New loan commitments may be made through June 30, 2027, based on funding availability. A complementary program is also available for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), enabling them to lend to condo associations at competitive rates backed by a state loan-loss reserve. To learn more or apply, visit gems.hawaii.gov. Celebrating May as Haʻaheo, Pride in Public Service Month Governor Josh Green proclaimed May as Haʻaheo, Pride in Public Service Month in Hawaiʻi, a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the state’s public employees.



Whether working on economic development initiatives, managing administrative duties, supporting local enterprises, or serving in other vital roles, our staff at DBEDT supports local businesses and fosters economic growth, driving Hawai‘i’s success.



Mahalo to all the staff for their unwavering commitment and dedicated public service. Aloha Stadium Dismantling Marks NASED Milestone The state of Hawai‘i’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start or continue a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future. 2026 Community Tourism Collaboratives Application Deadline – June 8, 2026

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) is now accepting applications for its 2026 Community Tourism Collaboratives, two cohort-based programs designed to help organizations strengthen community-centered visitor experiences and stewardship efforts. Applications must be submitted by June 8, 2026, at noon HST. To apply or learn more, visit regenerativetourismhawaii.info.



June 2026 SBRRB Meeting – Thursday, June 18, 2026, 1 p.m.

Next month's Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) meeting will review several Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually. For more information and the full agenda, visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov/meetings



4th Annual Hawai‘i Made Conference – June 23, 2026

Register today for the 4th Annual Hawai‘i Made Conference, “Driving the Future of Food Innovation,” on June 23, 2026, at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort. The event will bring together state legislators, food industry leaders and stakeholders for a full-day program focused on product innovation, food regulations, commercialization, financing, Hawaiʻi Made branding and go-to-market strategies. Register today! For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov.



Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

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