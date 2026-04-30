DBEDT E-newsletter – April 2026

Aloha kākou, As the 2026 legislative session nears its close, DBEDT remains focused on work that supports Hawaiʻi’s economy today and strengthens opportunities for the years ahead. This issue highlights several of the department’s priorities, including affordable housing, support for Hawaiʻi’s film and television industries and programs that help more residents access homeownership. You will also find updates on recovery resources for businesses, nonprofits and residents affected by recent severe weather, the state’s planned acquisition of the Wahiawā Dam and irrigation system and the upcoming Hawai‘i-Philippines Business Symposium and Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit. These efforts reflect the broad scope of DBEDT’s work, from agriculture and infrastructure to international partnerships, tourism, energy, education and the creative economy. As Kona Low storm recovery efforts continue, we remain committed to encouraging respectful travel, supporting local businesses and promoting volunteer opportunities to mālama Hawai‘i. I am currently working with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority to secure funding for a tourism recovery campaign designed to address the economic impacts of these storms. This effort aims to restore visitor traffic in a way that sustains local businesses, protects local jobs and uplifts communities across the islands. Mahalo for reading and staying connected with DBEDT’s divisions, attached agencies and programs. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka As we approach the end of the 2026 legislative session, we would like to provide a highlight of some of the department’s priorities:



Expand Affordable Housing

SB2069 SD2 HD1 (Relating to the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund) – Makes the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund Equity Pilot Program permanent, with modifications that include changing the method for computation of interest for purchasers of certain real property.



Promote Film and Television Industries

SB2580 SD2 HD1 (Relating to the Motion Picture, Digital Media, and Film Production Income Tax Credit) – Raises the film tax credit, adds new reporting requirements, broadens eligibility, adjusts credit caps and extends the program through 2038.



Strengthen Communities Statewide

HB2270 HD1 SD1 (Relating to the Downpayment Loan Assistance Program) – Broadens the Downpayment Loan Assistance Program by easing loan restrictions, allowing more lenders to participate and lowering the buyer’s required contribution. SBA Disaster Loans Available for Hawaiʻi Storm Recovery The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Hawaiʻi businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from March 10 to 24.



Hawaiʻi County, Maui County and the City and County of Honolulu are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Small businesses and most private nonprofits in Kalawao and Kauaʻi counties are eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans only.



The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is June 10, 2026. The deadline for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is Jan. 7, 2027.



Apply at sba.gov/disaster or contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov ADC Advances Wahiawā Dam and Irrigation System Acquisition The state Agribusiness Development Corporation board voted April 15 to move forward with next steps in the state’s planned acquisition of the Wahiawā Dam and spillway and Wahiawā irrigation system. The board authorized ADC’s executive director to finalize negotiations and take actions needed to complete the transaction. ADC staff will conduct further analysis and return to the board with a final report before a final vote ahead of the June 30 deadline set by Act 218. The acquisition is intended to bring major plantation-era infrastructure into public stewardship, improve safety and support long-term agricultural water resources. 4th Annual Hawaiʻi-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception Set for May 19 The program features: Hawai‘i–Philippines tradeshow showcasing products from Hawai‘i and Ilocos Norte

Two symposium panels on trade, investment, talent pipelines and international workforce collaboration

Evening banquet with remarks and a reaffirmation of 22 years of sister-state relations 2026 Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit to Bring Hawaiʻi and Japan Leaders to Honolulu DBEDT and the Japan-America Society of Hawai‘i will host the 2026 Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit on May 20 and 21 in Honolulu, bringing together leaders from Hawaiʻi and Japan to strengthen long-standing sister-state and sister-city relationships and identify new areas for collaboration.



The summit, themed “Creating Our Future,” builds on the inaugural 2023 gathering and is expected to include Governor Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami. Representatives from Hawaiʻi’s six sister prefectures and 30 sister cities and towns in Japan are also expected to attend.



The program begins with an opening reception on May 20, followed by a full day of summit sessions and the Sister Summit Marketplace on May 21. Discussions will focus on One Health, the Hawaiʻi-Japan economic relationship, sports diplomacy, disaster preparedness and resiliency, a free and open Indo-Pacific and the business of pop culture, including anime, gaming and e-sports.



The Sister Summit Marketplace will feature government agencies, businesses and organizations from Hawaiʻi and Japan, creating opportunities to share products, services and information and build new connections. Registration is $350 per attendee. The deadline to register is May 11. For the full schedule and to register visit www.jashawaii.org/sister-summit-2026. HTA Opens Applications for Community Partnership Programs The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is accepting proposals for its next round of community partnership programs supporting local events, community-based projects and Native Hawaiian cultural initiatives taking place from July through December 2026. Proposals are due May 7 and must be submitted through HTA’s ʻUmeke portal, administered by Kilohana. Tourism Insights and Partner Resources From HTA’s Spring Update The update featured HTA’s Global Marketing Team, which shared insights on travel demand and ways industry partners may participate in market activities. HTA’s Stewardship Team also shared updates on regenerative tourism experiences and efforts to better balance tourism’s economic benefits with its impacts on Hawaiʻi’s people, places and culture. Presentation materials are available for HTA leadership updates, trends and insights, major market areas, destination marketing, the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, cruise and destination stewardship. The event recording is also available online.

Tourism’s Role in Hawaiʻi Takes Center Stage at the Capitol Tourism industry partners gathered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on April 10 for the 2026 Tourism Day at the Capitol, an annual event highlighting the visitor industry’s role in supporting Hawaiʻi’s economy, communities and visitor experience. Presented by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Hawaiʻi Hotel Association and American Hotel and Lodging Association, the event brought tourism businesses, organizations and lawmakers together at the Capitol for a collaborative day of conversations and partnerships that supports jobs, strengthens our communities and ensures a sustainable future for Hawai‘i’s visitor industry.

Kauaʻi Solar Project Moves Forward With PUC Approval The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission has approved AES Hawaiʻi’s Kaʻawanui Solar project, a new solar-plus-storage project in Makaweli that will support Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative’s goal of reaching 100% renewable generation. The project will include a 43-megawatt photovoltaic array paired with four hours of battery storage, with the capacity to store up to 172 megawatt-hours of electricity for use during non-solar periods. The project is expected to power the equivalent of more than 16,000 homes annually, meet about 17.5% of Kauaʻi’s energy needs and offset more than 179 million gallons of fossil fuel over its 25-year lifespan. KIUC estimates the project will provide $365 million in savings over the term of its fixed-price power purchase agreement with AES. The project will also include compatible agriculture, with AES expected to partner with a Kauaʻi-based company to support agricultural activities on-site. West Hawaiʻi Explorations Academy Connects Student Projects With Real-World Learning West Hawaiʻi Explorations Academy, a public charter school serving grades 6-12 in Kailua-Kona, uses a student-driven, project-based learning model at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority’s HOST Park. Founded in May 2000, the school replaces traditional class schedules with individualized learning plans tied to state standards. Students design and manage academic projects, while faculty members serve as advisers, guiding research, project development and evaluation through exhibitions and portfolio-based assessments. Applied learning is central to the WHEA model, with student projects in areas such as robotics, marine biology and reef ecology. Its location at HOST Park gives students access to a setting where science, technology, sustainability and Hawaiʻi’s natural resources intersect. For the 2025-26 academic year, WHEA achieved a 100% graduation rate, reflecting the outcomes of its competency-based approach and focus on student ownership and accountability. State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson Retires After 25 Years Photo courtesy of Ashley Smith Aloha Stadium Dismantling Marks NASED Milestone Dismantling of Aloha Stadium reached a major visible milestone in April, as crews brought down sections of the stadium bowl through a controlled-collapse process. The work marks another step in the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project, which will replace the former stadium with a new multi-sport stadium and surrounding mixed-use district in Hālawa. The state of Hawai‘i’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start or continue a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future. HTA Community Partnership Program Applications – Thursday, May 7, 2026

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is accepting proposals for its Signature Events, Community Enrichment Program and Kūkulu Ola initiatives, which support major festivals and sporting events, community-driven experiences and programs that preserve and perpetuate Native Hawaiian culture. Applications are open for projects scheduled from July through December 2026 and must be submitted by May 7. Apply online!



4th Annual Hawai‘i-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception – May 19, 2026

DBEDT, in partnership with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i, Philippine Consulate – Honolulu and Hawai‘i Philippines Business and Economic Council, will be presenting the Hawai‘i-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception on May 19, 2026 at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Register now or find out more info here! Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit – May 20 -21, 2026

DBEDT and the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi will convene the second Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit at Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort. Bringing together more than 400 leaders from Hawaiʻi and Japan, the summit will focus on this year’s theme, “Creating Our Future,” with discussions on health, sustainability, economic ties, disaster resiliency, sports diplomacy and pop culture. For more information or to register, visit jashawaii.org/sister-summit-2026.



May 2026 SBRRB Meeting – Thursday, May 21, 2026, 1 p.m.

Next month's Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) meeting will review several Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually. For more information and the full agenda, visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov/meetings



Hawaiʻi Green Business Program Awards Submission Deadline – Fri., May 29, 2026 [EXTENDED]

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office is now accepting submissions for the 2025-2026 Awards. Businesses are encouraged to apply to get recognized for their green practices.



4th Annual Hawai‘i Made Conference – June 23, 2026

Save the date! DBEDT is pleased to announce our 4th Annual Hawai‘i Made Conference, “Driving the Future of Food Innovation,” is scheduled for June 23, 2026 at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort. We look forward to your participation and collaboration on this important initiative for Hawai‘i’s present and future. For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov.



Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can Copyright © 2026 DBEDT, All rights reserved.Want to change how you receive these emails?You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list