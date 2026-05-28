April 2026 Visitor Spending Increased Despite Fewer Visitor Arrivals

Posted on May 28, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: May 28, 2026

Note: for April 2026, limited statistics from visitors who came by air service were published due to a delay in data processing. More detailed visitor statistics will be published in the upcoming months.

HONOLULU—Total spending by visitors in April 2026 was $1.77 billion (measured in nominal dollars), a 4.8 percent increase from April 2025, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). There were 828,959 total visitors in April 2026, down slightly from April 2025 (833,219 visitors, -0.5%). However, visitors who came in April 2026 spent significantly more on an average daily basis ($278 per person, +14.1%) contributing to the growth in total visitor spending compared to a year ago.

There were 801,335 visitors in April 2026 who arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 27,624 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 810,276 visitors (-1.1%) arrived by air and 22,943 visitors (+20.4%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in April 2025.

The average length of stay by total visitors in April 2026 was 7.69 days, compared to 8.33 days in April 2025. The statewide average daily census¹ in April 2026 was 212,409 visitors compared to 231,353 visitors (-8.2%) in April 2025.

In April 2026, 435,359 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 4.8 percent decrease from April 2025 (457,248 visitors). In April 2026, total spending by U.S. West visitors was $903.4 million, the average daily spending was $283 per person and the average length of stay was 7.34 days. In April 2025, U.S. West visitors recorded total spending of $855.0 million, the average daily spending was $234 per person and the average length of stay was 7.98 days.

In April 2026, there were 209,756 visitors from the U.S. East, a 16.3 percent increase from April 2025 (180,383 visitors). In April 2026, total spending by U.S. East visitors was $530.4 million, the average daily spending was $296 per person and the average length of stay was 8.54 days. In April 2025, U.S. East visitors recorded total spending of $449.1 million, the average daily spending was $277 per person and the average length of stay was 8.99 days.

In April 2026, 55,512 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 6.0 percent from April 2025 (52,358 visitors). Of the 55,512 visitors in April 2026, 55,260 visitors arrived on international flights and 252 visitors came on domestic flights. In April 2026, total spending by Japanese visitors was $80.6 million, the average daily spending was $247 per person and the average length of stay was 5.88 days. In April 2025, Japanese visitors recorded total spending of $77.4 million, the average daily spending was $245 per person and the average length of stay was 6.02 days.

In April 2026, 34,900 visitors arrived from Canada, a 4.1 percent decrease from April 2025 (36,381 visitors). Of the 34,900 visitors in April 2026, 28,900 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,000 visitors came on domestic flights. In April 2026, total spending by Canadian visitors was $86.5 million, the average daily spending was $227 per person and the average length of stay was 10.92 days. In April 2025, Canadian visitors recorded total spending of $91.0 million, the average daily spending was $224 per person and the average length of stay was 11.16 days.

There were 65,808 visitors from all other international markets in April 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 83,905 visitors (-21.6%) from all other international markets in April 2025.

Air capacity to Hawaii in April 2026 (5,201 transpacific flights with 1,146,516 seats) increased compared to April 2025 (4,786 flights, +8.7% with 1,103,399 seats, +3.9%).

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,372 nonstop domestic flights with 933,226 seats from the continental U.S. in April 2026, compared to 3,883 flights (+12.6%) with 876,427 seats (+6.5%) in April 2025.

U.S. West: For April 2026, 3,991 scheduled flights with 832,226 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased from April 2025 (3,456 flights, +15.5% with 764,078 seats, +8.9%). Fewer scheduled seats from Oakland, Ontario California, Phoenix, Sacramento and Seattle were offset by growth in seats from Anchorage, Denver, Everett, Wash., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

U.S. East: For April 2026, 360 scheduled flights with 98,062 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity decreased from April 2025 (421 flights, -14.5% with 111,941 seats,

-12.4%). Growth in scheduled seats from Detroit and Minneapolis was offset by fewer seats from Chicago, Dallas, New York JFK, Newark, Washington D.C. and discontinued service from Boston.

International Flights

In April 2026, there were 829 nonstop flights with 213,290 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. Air capacity decreased compared to April 2025 (903 flights, -8.2% with 226,972 seats, -6.0%).

Japan: In April 2026, there were 362 scheduled flights with 105,648 seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased compared to April 2025 (379 flights, -4.5% with 106,885 seats,

-1.2%). Growth in scheduled seats from Nagoya, Narita and Osaka was offset by fewer seats from Haneda and discontinued service from Fukuoka.

Canada: There were 228 scheduled flights with 39,756 seats from Canada in April 2026.

Air capacity declined from April 2025 (250 flights, -8.8% with 42,985 seats, -7.5%). Growth in scheduled seats from Edmonton was offset by fewer seats from Calgary and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In April 2026, there were 51 scheduled flights with 14,096 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to April 2025 (67 flights, -23.9% with 19,169 seats, -26.5%) due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney.

In April 2026, there were 51 scheduled flights with 14,096 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to April 2025 (67 flights, -23.9% with 19,169 seats, -26.5%) due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney. New Zealand: In April 2026, there were 22 scheduled flights with 6,077 seats from Auckland, compared to 26 flights (-15.4%) with 7,243 seats (-16.1%) in April 2025.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 66 scheduled flights with 20,996 seats from Seoul in April 2026, compared to 72 flights (-8.3%) with 21,900 seats (-4.1%) in April 2025.

There were 66 scheduled flights with 20,996 seats from Seoul in April 2026, compared to 72 flights (-8.3%) with 21,900 seats (-4.1%) in April 2025. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 26 scheduled flights with 9,100 seats from Guam in April 2026 compared to 30 flights (-13.3%) with 10,500 seats (-13.3%) in April 2025.

There were 26 scheduled flights with 9,100 seats from Guam in April 2026 compared to 30 flights (-13.3%) with 10,500 seats (-13.3%) in April 2025. Philippines: There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,419 seats from Manila in April 2026, compared to 23 flights (-8.7%) with 6,946 seats (-7.6%) in April 2025.

There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,419 seats from Manila in April 2026, compared to 23 flights (-8.7%) with 6,946 seats (-7.6%) in April 2025. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in April 2026, the same as in April 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in April 2026, the same as in April 2025. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in April 2026, the same as in April 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in April 2026, the same as in April 2025. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in April 2026 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-20.0%) in April 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in April 2026 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-20.0%) in April 2025. Marshall Islands: There were 16 scheduled flights with 2,734 seats from Majuro in April 2026, compared to 17 flights (-5.9%) with 2,822 seats (-3.1%) in April 2025.

There were 16 scheduled flights with 2,734 seats from Majuro in April 2026, compared to 17 flights (-5.9%) with 2,822 seats (-3.1%) in April 2025. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in April 2026, the same as in April 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in April 2026, the same as in April 2025. American Samoa: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in April 2026, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in April 2025.

There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in April 2026, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in April 2025. French Polynesia: There were seven scheduled flights with 1,946 seats from Papeete in April 2026 compared to four flights (+75.0%) with 1,112 seats (+75.0%) in April 2025.

In the first four months of 2026, there were 20,851 transpacific flights with 4,629,134 seats, compared to 18,964 flights (+10.0%) with 4,267,737 seats (+8.5%) in the first four months of 2025.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In April 2026, 27,624 visitors arrived to Hawaii via 10 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. There were 8,874 visitors who flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported ship Pride of America.

In April 2025, 22,943 visitors (+20.4%) came to the islands via 11 trips from out-of-state ships. Another 10,126 visitors (-12.4%) flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In the first four months of 2026, 88,809 visitors came to Hawaii via 42 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 628 visitors who flew to the state to board a turnaround trip. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrive by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies to the state to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 38,762 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first four months of 2025, 75,840 visitors (+17.1%) came to Hawaii via 40 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. Another 40,254 visitors (-2.1%) flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Technical Notes

For April 2026, limited statistics from visitors who came by air service are published due to a delay in data processing. More detailed statistics will be published in the upcoming months.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

We are pleased to see positive growth in both visitor spending and visitor arrivals from the U.S. East and Japan in April 2026.

Despite fewer visitors from the U.S. West, increased average daily spending contributed to growth in total U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to April 2025.

The Canadian market continued to be impacted by social and political challenges and recorded lower visitor arrivals and visitor spending in April 2026 compared to the same month last year.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the April 2026 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, State of Hawaii

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, State of Hawaii

(808) 973-9446

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (APRIL 2026P VS. APRIL 2025P) 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,769.1 1,688.2 4.8 7,893.4 7,307.0 8.0 Total by air 1,758.7 1,677.6 4.8 7,856.3 7,271.5 8.0 U.S. Total 1,433.8 1,304.1 9.9 6,307.7 5,601.5 12.6 U.S. West 903.4 855.0 5.7 3,714.3 3,391.6 9.5 U.S. East 530.4 449.1 18.1 2,593.5 2,209.9 17.4 Japan 80.6 77.4 4.2 334.7 320.6 4.4 Canada 86.5 91.0 -4.9 493.7 514.6 -4.1 All Others 157.8 205.2 -23.1 720.2 834.8 -13.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.4 10.6 -1.9 37.1 35.5 4.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,372,259 6,940,595 -8.2 28,609,288 28,939,562 -1.1 Total by air 6,272,060 6,837,290 -8.3 28,244,427 28,599,580 -1.2 U.S. Total 4,987,386 5,271,613 -5.4 22,027,735 21,846,868 0.8 U.S. West 3,195,853 3,649,504 -12.4 13,525,328 13,863,733 -2.4 U.S. East 1,791,533 1,622,109 10.4 8,502,407 7,983,135 6.5 Japan 326,589 315,197 3.6 1,354,767 1,300,492 4.2 Canada 381,103 406,054 -6.1 2,212,052 2,254,875 -1.9 All Others 576,982 844,427 -31.7 2,649,873 3,197,345 -17.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100,199 103,305 -3.0 364,861 339,982 7.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 828,959 833,219 -0.5 3,378,689 3,288,966 2.7 Total by air 801,335 810,276 -1.1 3,289,881 3,213,126 2.4 U.S. Total 645,115 637,632 1.2 2,603,701 2,479,980 5.0 U.S. West 435,359 457,248 -4.8 1,656,981 1,654,930 0.1 U.S. East 209,756 180,383 16.3 946,721 825,050 14.7 Japan 55,512 52,358 6.0 231,635 216,290 7.1 Canada 34,900 36,381 -4.1 178,399 192,986 -7.6 All Others 65,808 83,905 -21.6 276,146 323,870 -14.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 27,624 22,943 20.4 88,809 75,840 17.1 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 212,409 231,353 -8.2 238,411 241,163 -1.1 Total by air 209,069 227,910 -8.3 235,370 238,330 -1.2 U.S. Total 166,246 175,720 -5.4 183,564 182,057 0.8 U.S. West 106,528 121,650 -12.4 112,711 115,531 -2.4 U.S. East 59,718 54,070 10.4 70,853 66,526 6.5 Japan 10,886 10,507 3.6 11,290 10,837 4.2 Canada 12,703 13,535 -6.1 18,434 18,791 -1.9 All Others 19,233 28,148 -31.7 22,082 26,645 -17.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,340 3,443 -3.0 3,041 2,833 7.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 7.69 8.33 -7.7 8.47 8.80 -3.8 Total by air 7.83 8.44 -7.2 8.59 8.90 -3.5 U.S. Total 7.73 8.27 -6.5 8.46 8.81 -4.0 U.S. West 7.34 7.98 -8.0 8.16 8.38 -2.6 U.S. East 8.54 8.99 -5.0 8.98 9.68 -7.2 Japan 5.88 6.02 -2.3 5.85 6.01 -2.7 Canada 10.92 11.16 -2.2 12.40 11.68 6.1 All Others 8.77 10.06 -12.9 9.60 9.87 -2.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.63 4.50 -19.4 4.11 4.48 -8.4 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 277.6 243.2 14.1 275.9 252.5 9.3 Total by air 280.4 245.4 14.3 278.2 254.3 9.4 U.S. Total 287.5 247.4 16.2 286.4 256.4 11.7 U.S. West 282.7 234.3 20.7 274.6 244.6 12.3 U.S. East 296.1 276.8 7.0 305.0 276.8 10.2 Japan 246.9 245.5 0.6 247.1 246.5 0.2 Canada 227.0 224.1 1.3 223.2 228.2 -2.2 All Others 273.4 243.0 12.5 271.8 261.1 4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104.1 102.9 1.1 101.8 104.4 -2.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,134.2 2,026.2 5.3 2,336.2 2,221.7 5.2 Total by air 2,194.7 2,070.4 6.0 2,388.0 2,263.1 5.5 U.S. Total 2,222.6 2,045.2 8.7 2,422.6 2,258.7 7.3 U.S. West 2,075.0 1,869.9 11.0 2,241.6 2,049.4 9.4 U.S. East 2,528.8 2,489.4 1.6 2,739.4 2,678.5 2.3 Japan 1,452.3 1,477.7 -1.7 1,445.1 1,482.4 -2.5 Canada 2,478.7 2,500.7 -0.9 2,767.3 2,666.7 3.8 All Others 2,397.3 2,445.5 -2.0 2,608.0 2,577.5 1.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 377.6 463.5 -18.5 418.1 468.0 -10.7

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism