Tasmania’s skies light up this Cracker Night

30 May 2026 Guy Barnett, Minister for Small Business and Consumer Affairs

Tasmanians will celebrate the much-loved tradition of Cracker Night tomorrow, with more than 600 registrations for fireworks permits approved for this weekend.

This is because of the Tasmanian Government’s intervention to save the event after the Victorian Government tried to prevent fireworks from being shipped to Tasmania.

Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Guy Barnett, said our Government is focused on delivering a strong economy and a caring community, which is exactly what events like Cracker Night does.

“We have worked hard to allow Cracker Night to continue,” Minister Barnett said.

“We are pleased that following our advocacy the Victorian Government came to a commonsense decision to let fireworks pass through their port and into Tasmania.

“That is a victory for commonsense. Thankfully, that means Tasmanians will be able to enjoy Cracker Night again this year.

“We know many families make Cracker Night into a family-friendly event and have fond memories spanning generations.

“There are more than 600 registrations to take part in Cracker Night this year, which just proves how loved this night is.

"I hope everyone has a great night, but celebrates Cracker Night safely, responsibly and with their neighbours in mind."

Cracker Night registrations are available here.