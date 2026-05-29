Lake area state parks unveil packed June lineup

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, May 29, 2026 – Missouri state parks and historic sites have a busy schedule of fun events planned for June. Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. – Concert at the Castle at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Come join us for an evening of wonderful music at our annual Concert at the Castle, presented by the Lake Area Community Orchestra. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place on the castle lawn. To get to the castle from U.S. Highway 54, turn onto state Road D and continue for approximately 1.8 miles. Then, turn right onto Castle Ruins Road. The GPS coordinates for the parking lot are 37.977959, -92.766135. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as there is a short hike from the parking lot to the seating area. Provided seating is limited, so guests should bring their own.



Come join us for an evening of wonderful music at our annual Concert at the Castle, presented by the Lake Area Community Orchestra. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place on the castle lawn. To get to the castle from U.S. Highway 54, turn onto state Road D and continue for approximately 1.8 miles. Then, turn right onto Castle Ruins Road. The GPS coordinates for the parking lot are 37.977959, -92.766135. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as there is a short hike from the parking lot to the seating area. Provided seating is limited, so guests should bring their own. Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. – Public Meeting at Roaring River State Park.

The public is invited to a town hall-style meeting for Roaring River State Park and Big Sugar Creek State Park. Representatives from Missouri’s Division of State Parks will provide information about these two state parks and answer questions. The public is encouraged to share comments about the parks and their operations. The meeting will take place at Roaring River State Park's Emory Melton Inn, located at 12716 Farm Road 2239, Cassville.



The public is invited to a town hall-style meeting for Roaring River State Park and Big Sugar Creek State Park. Representatives from Missouri’s Division of State Parks will provide information about these two state parks and answer questions. The public is encouraged to share comments about the parks and their operations. The meeting will take place at Roaring River State Park's Emory Melton Inn, located at 12716 Farm Road 2239, Cassville. Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Free Fishing Weekend at Roaring River State Park.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has designated the weekend after the first Monday in June as Free Fishing Days. On June 6 and 7, 2026, Missouri residents and nonresidents can fish without state permits. Anglers who fish the state’s trout parks during Free Fishing Weekend are not required to purchase a daily tag. However, all other fishing regulations, such as size and daily limits, remain in effect. June fishing hours at Roaring River are 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Roaring River State Park is located 7 miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County. The park address is 12716 Farm Road 2239.



The Missouri Department of Conservation has designated the weekend after the first Monday in June as Free Fishing Days. On June 6 and 7, 2026, Missouri residents and nonresidents can fish without state permits. Anglers who fish the state’s trout parks during Free Fishing Weekend are not required to purchase a daily tag. However, all other fishing regulations, such as size and daily limits, remain in effect. June fishing hours at Roaring River are 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Roaring River State Park is located 7 miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County. The park address is 12716 Farm Road 2239. Saturday, June 6, starting at 6:30 a.m. – Trout Fest Derby, Catfish Fry and Concert at Roaring River State Park.

Kick off summer with Cassville Trout Fest! This two-day event will begin with a variety of activities at Cassville South Park on Friday, June 5, before expanding to Roaring River State Park the following day. The state park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239, 7 miles south of Cassville. Roaring River will host a trout fishing derby in zones 1-3 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. One hundred trout with red tags will be placed in these zones before the event. Anglers who catch a tagged trout and have it weighed will be eligible to win a prize. Weighing will take place in Zone 1, across from the amphitheater. Toward the end of the derby, Zone 1 will also host a catfish fry and a free concert, both presented by Roaring River Adventures. Food will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and country music artist Mark Chapman will take the stage at noon. The derby is sponsored by Roaring River Adventures, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Conservation and the city of Cassville. It overlaps with Free Fishing Weekend, so participants do not need a state fishing permit or a daily tag. Just show up with your gear and start fishing!



Kick off summer with Cassville Trout Fest! This two-day event will begin with a variety of activities at Cassville South Park on Friday, June 5, before expanding to Roaring River State Park the following day. The state park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239, 7 miles south of Cassville. Roaring River will host a trout fishing derby in zones 1-3 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. One hundred trout with red tags will be placed in these zones before the event. Anglers who catch a tagged trout and have it weighed will be eligible to win a prize. Weighing will take place in Zone 1, across from the amphitheater. Toward the end of the derby, Zone 1 will also host a catfish fry and a free concert, both presented by Roaring River Adventures. Food will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and country music artist Mark Chapman will take the stage at noon. The derby is sponsored by Roaring River Adventures, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Conservation and the city of Cassville. It overlaps with Free Fishing Weekend, so participants do not need a state fishing permit or a daily tag. Just show up with your gear and start fishing! Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. – Guided Bison Saunter at Prairie State Park.

Plan a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain to see bison and their calves in their natural habitat. Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, sunscreen, insect repellent and binoculars, and wear sturdy shoes and a hat. June weather can be unpredictable and windy, so please dress accordingly. This event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required, and there is a limit of 30 participants. To register, call the park office at 417-843-6711. Registered participants will meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.



Plan a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain to see bison and their calves in their natural habitat. Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, sunscreen, insect repellent and binoculars, and wear sturdy shoes and a hat. June weather can be unpredictable and windy, so please dress accordingly. This event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required, and there is a limit of 30 participants. To register, call the park office at 417-843-6711. Registered participants will meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. Friday, June 12, at 9 a.m. – Wildflower Walk at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Join the park naturalist for a guided wildflower walk on Acorn Trail. Will the bright petals of the violets be your favorite? Or will the mighty leaves of prairie dock impress you more? Come explore these plants and much more. Participants will meet at the tailhead off Turkey Pen Court at 9 a.m. Acorn Trail is just under a mile in length. Be sure to bring water, sunscreen and insect repellent. To get to the trailhead parking lot from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D. Once you are on D, the parking lot will be on your left in approximately 2.2 miles. The GPS coordinates are 37.97368, -92.76248.



Join the park naturalist for a guided wildflower walk on Acorn Trail. Will the bright petals of the violets be your favorite? Or will the mighty leaves of prairie dock impress you more? Come explore these plants and much more. Participants will meet at the tailhead off Turkey Pen Court at 9 a.m. Acorn Trail is just under a mile in length. Be sure to bring water, sunscreen and insect repellent. To get to the trailhead parking lot from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D. Once you are on D, the parking lot will be on your left in approximately 2.2 miles. The GPS coordinates are 37.97368, -92.76248. Friday, June 12, at 8 p.m. – Bats of River Cave at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Join the park team to discover the bats of River Cave. We will discuss the bats’ adaptations for life at night and how River Cave is a vital habitat for them. Afterward, we will hopefully get to see the bats leave the cave for the night. Meet at the River Cave parking lot at 8 p.m. The program will begin at 8:30 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. To get to the River Cave parking lot from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D, and continue for approximately 2 miles. The River Cave parking lot will be on your left, directly before Dry Hollow Road. The GPS coordinates for the parking lot are 37.976242, -92.761637.



Join the park team to discover the bats of River Cave. We will discuss the bats’ adaptations for life at night and how River Cave is a vital habitat for them. Afterward, we will hopefully get to see the bats leave the cave for the night. Meet at the River Cave parking lot at 8 p.m. The program will begin at 8:30 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. To get to the River Cave parking lot from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D, and continue for approximately 2 miles. The River Cave parking lot will be on your left, directly before Dry Hollow Road. The GPS coordinates for the parking lot are 37.976242, -92.761637. Sunday, June 14, at 1 p.m. – Flag Day at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site.

Come out to the homestead to help commemorate Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence! This free event will take place at the open picnic shelter next to the site office at 7850 N. State Highway V in Ash Grove. Flags and flag posters will be on display from 1-3 p.m., with a special presentation at 1 p.m. This is a great opportunity to learn about the evolution of our country’s flag and the history of flags in general. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to register.



Come out to the homestead to help commemorate Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence! This free event will take place at the open picnic shelter next to the site office at 7850 N. State Highway V in Ash Grove. Flags and flag posters will be on display from 1-3 p.m., with a special presentation at 1 p.m. This is a great opportunity to learn about the evolution of our country’s flag and the history of flags in general. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to register. Thursdays through Saturdays, starting June 18 through Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Island Cave Adventure at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is offering self-guided Island Cave expeditions three days a week from June 18 to Aug. 1. Expeditions are available Thursday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participation is limited to 12 people per tour, with a minimum age of 6 years. Participants who are 18 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Registration is required by calling the park at 573-346-2986. More information about the cave adventure can be found on the park’s website. These events are subject to cancellation due to low registration and inclement weather. Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located at 1491 State Road D in Camdenton.



Ha Ha Tonka State Park is offering self-guided Island Cave expeditions three days a week from June 18 to Aug. 1. Expeditions are available Thursday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participation is limited to 12 people per tour, with a minimum age of 6 years. Participants who are 18 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Registration is required by calling the park at 573-346-2986. More information about the cave adventure can be found on the park’s website. These events are subject to cancellation due to low registration and inclement weather. Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located at 1491 State Road D in Camdenton. Saturday, June 20, at 9 a.m. – Learn to Geocache at Stockton State Park.

Maybe you have heard of geocaching, but you don't really know what it is or how to get started. Well, if you enjoy scavenger hunts, walks in the woods or the excitement of finding something cool, this event is for you. A geocaching expert will introduce guests to this activity and will help locate their first geocache. Participants will be traversing natural-surface trails and even going off-trail at times. Sturdy shoes and insect repellent are recommended, as well as a smartphone with the Geocaching app downloaded. This event is free and open to the public, and there is no need to register. Meet at the showerhouse in the East Campground at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville.



Maybe you have heard of geocaching, but you don't really know what it is or how to get started. Well, if you enjoy scavenger hunts, walks in the woods or the excitement of finding something cool, this event is for you. A geocaching expert will introduce guests to this activity and will help locate their first geocache. Participants will be traversing natural-surface trails and even going off-trail at times. Sturdy shoes and insect repellent are recommended, as well as a smartphone with the Geocaching app downloaded. This event is free and open to the public, and there is no need to register. Meet at the showerhouse in the East Campground at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville. Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to noon – Fly Tying and Coffee at Roaring River State Park.

Join the park team for fly tying and coffee in the lower level of the CCC Lodge at 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville. Bring your fly-tying gear and enjoy one of the best views in the park! Instructors and a limited supply of equipment will be available.



Join the park team for fly tying and coffee in the lower level of the CCC Lodge at 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville. Bring your fly-tying gear and enjoy one of the best views in the park! Instructors and a limited supply of equipment will be available. Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Hug a Herp Day at Prairie State Park.

During this free event, park representatives will dispel myths about reptiles and amphibians, while letting visitors see some of these animals up close and touch them if they’re so inclined. Not brave enough to touch a herp? Then you can make an amphibian or reptile craft to take home instead. Prairie State Park is located at 128NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.



During this free event, park representatives will dispel myths about reptiles and amphibians, while letting visitors see some of these animals up close and touch them if they’re so inclined. Not brave enough to touch a herp? Then you can make an amphibian or reptile craft to take home instead. Prairie State Park is located at 128NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. Saturday, June 20, at 2 p.m. – A Tree’s Life at Bennett Spring State Park.

A tree’s entire life story is hidden within its bark. In this free program, we will look beyond the bark, analyzing a tree cross section, or "tree cookie." Participants will learn how to count tree rings and get a better understanding of a tree's life. Meet at the nature center at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.



A tree’s entire life story is hidden within its bark. In this free program, we will look beyond the bark, analyzing a tree cross section, or "tree cookie." Participants will learn how to count tree rings and get a better understanding of a tree's life. Meet at the nature center at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. Saturday, June 20, at 7 p.m. – Zoo to You: Owls at Pomme de Terre State Park.

Presenters from the Dickerson Park Zoo will discuss the fascinating world of Missouri's native owls and explain why animals are active at different times of day. The program will feature three live resident owls. Attendees will get an up-close view of the birds while learning how certain adaptations have allowed owls to become expert hunters and survivors. This free event will take place at the Pittsburg area amphitheater. It is open to the public and perfect for all ages. For safety reasons, pets will not be allowed at the event. Pomme de Terre State Park is located at 23451 Park Entrance Road at Pittsburg.



Presenters from the Dickerson Park Zoo will discuss the fascinating world of Missouri's native owls and explain why animals are active at different times of day. The program will feature three live resident owls. Attendees will get an up-close view of the birds while learning how certain adaptations have allowed owls to become expert hunters and survivors. This free event will take place at the Pittsburg area amphitheater. It is open to the public and perfect for all ages. For safety reasons, pets will not be allowed at the event. Pomme de Terre State Park is located at 23451 Park Entrance Road at Pittsburg. Friday, June 26, at 8:45 p.m. – Night Hike at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Take a guided after-dark hike to Ha Ha Tonka Spring. As guests hike, they will explore the world of nocturnal animals and their amazing adaptations for life at night. Our journey will reveal who gets up when the sun goes down. Meet at the Spring Trail trailhead in the lake parking lot at 8:45 p.m. From there, the hike totals about 0.8 mile total. To get to the lake parking lot from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D and continue for approximately 2.7 miles to Tonka Spring Road. The lake parking lot will be on your right. The GPS coordinates for the trailhead are 37.97382, -92.77432. The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds. For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the events webpage. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.



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