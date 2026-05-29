Find family-friendly activities in Missouri state parks

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 29, 2026 – Northeast Missouri state parks and historic sites plan several family-friendly activities to kick off summer. Fridays, June 5, and 19, at 7 p.m. – Petroglyph Tour at Thousand Hills State Park.

Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of rock carvings, or petroglyphs, made by ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Explore the petroglyphs with park staff to learn more about this unique piece of history. The tour will take place at the petroglyph shelter, located next to the beach at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.



Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of rock carvings, or petroglyphs, made by ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Explore the petroglyphs with park staff to learn more about this unique piece of history. The tour will take place at the petroglyph shelter, located next to the beach at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville. Saturday, June 6, at 8 a.m. – Amazing Race Challenge at Crowder State Park.

Do you like a challenge? Do you enjoy hiking or trail running? Do you kayak? Are you able to complete mental challenges quickly and accurately? If so, you are encouraged to participate in Crowder's annual Amazing Race Challenge! Inspired by the TV show "The Amazing Race," this event takes place on Crowder Lake and portions of the park's trails. Participation is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Call the park office by Wednesday, June 3, to register: 660-359-6473. Check-in starts at the lake parking lot 8 a.m. and the challenge begins at 8:30 a.m. Spectators are welcome to cheer on participants from the lake parking lot. Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton.



Do you like a challenge? Do you enjoy hiking or trail running? Do you kayak? Are you able to complete mental challenges quickly and accurately? If so, you are encouraged to participate in Crowder's annual Amazing Race Challenge! Inspired by the TV show "The Amazing Race," this event takes place on Crowder Lake and portions of the park's trails. Participation is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Call the park office by Wednesday, June 3, to register: 660-359-6473. Check-in starts at the lake parking lot 8 a.m. and the challenge begins at 8:30 a.m. Spectators are welcome to cheer on participants from the lake parking lot. Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – World Atlatl Day at Graham Cave State Park.

Join us for a journey through time at Graham Cave State Park. The Missouri Chapter of the World Atlatl Association will be on-site to share the history and use of the atlatl, an ancient spear- and dart-throwing tool that predates the bow and arrow. If you're unfamiliar with the atlatl or have never used one, this is a great opportunity to see what it's all about. This free event will take place at the Lower Picnic Area Shelter at 217 Highway TT in Danville. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to register. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and use sun and insect protection.



Join us for a journey through time at Graham Cave State Park. The Missouri Chapter of the World Atlatl Association will be on-site to share the history and use of the atlatl, an ancient spear- and dart-throwing tool that predates the bow and arrow. If you're unfamiliar with the atlatl or have never used one, this is a great opportunity to see what it's all about. This free event will take place at the Lower Picnic Area Shelter at 217 Highway TT in Danville. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to register. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and use sun and insect protection. Saturday, June 26, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – WIN: Women In Nature at Thousand Hills State Park.

Have you ever wanted to explore the great outdoors, but did not know where to begin? Come join us at Thousand Hills State Park for Women in Nature’s full-day experience to learn some new skills, taught by all female instructors. This event is intended to be educational and relaxing. Whether you are new to the outdoors or consider yourself an expert, we will help you gain a few new skills and improve your techniques in a relaxed, fun and supportive atmosphere. Space is limited, and paid registration is required. For more information and to register, visit the website. The event takes place at the special-use area, which is the first right after Big Loop Trail Road, at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.



Have you ever wanted to explore the great outdoors, but did not know where to begin? Come join us at Thousand Hills State Park for Women in Nature’s full-day experience to learn some new skills, taught by all female instructors. This event is intended to be educational and relaxing. Whether you are new to the outdoors or consider yourself an expert, we will help you gain a few new skills and improve your techniques in a relaxed, fun and supportive atmosphere. Space is limited, and paid registration is required. For more information and to register, visit the website. The event takes place at the special-use area, which is the first right after Big Loop Trail Road, at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville. Sunday, June 28, at 9 a.m. - Fungal Foray at Thousand Hills State Park.

Come discover the diversity of fungi that exists within Thousand Hills State Park. During this free event, participants will collect fungi specimens and then discuss their findings. The program will be led by Truman State University professor and mycology researcher Bob Johnson. All are welcome to attend. Please bring a basket and dress appropriately for a walk through the woods. Meet at the parking lot just south of the day-use area playground, across from Red Bud Trail. (GPS coordinates: 40.18288, -92.64874). Thousand Hills State Park is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville. The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds. For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit the state parks website. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the state parks website. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.



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