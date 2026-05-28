Summer fun kicks off at central Missouri state parks and historic sites

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, May 27, 2026 – Numerous educational and recreational activities are planned for Central Missouri state parks and historic sites. Check out these great ways to kick off summer!

The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds. For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit the Upcoming Events webpage. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the Missouri State Parks website. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.