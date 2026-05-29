JaxParks is seeking Programming for Community Centers

The City of Jacksonville's Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department is requesting proposals from 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) organizations to manage and provide programming at several City-owned Community Centers! Community centers currently available for proposals include Westbrook, Mitchell, Beachwood, Lewis Cobb, and Warrington Community Centers.

The type of Management and Programming we are seeking should reflect community needs and benefit the neighborhood and community. Programming may include education, music, arts, social services, health, wellness, nutrition, athletic activities for all ages and/or youth. Programing for youth should generally mentor youth from all walks of life, enhance youth self-esteem, develop teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership, and life skills.

Preference will be given to organizations that demonstrate the ability to provide inclusive programming and public access that aligns with the needs and interests of the surrounding neighborhoods.

Organizations selected through the proposal process will have the opportunity to operate programs at the following community centers:

Westbrook Community Center – 905 Westbrook Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Mitchell Community Center – 1010 Acorn St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Beachwood Community Center – 11758 Marina Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Lewis Cobb Community Center – 4511 Portsmouth Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Warrington Community Center – 425 Acme St., Jacksonville, FL 32211

For more information on each center, or to submit a proposal, please visit: https://eims.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/fscmUI/faces/NegotiationAbstracts?prcBuId=300000008806179&_adf.ctrl-state=5bcrnb7oi_1&_afrLoop=3765617468367840&_afrWindowMode=0&_afrWindowId=null&_afrFS=16&_afrMT=

After opening the link, search for "Community Center" to filter the bid results.