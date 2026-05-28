CITY TO CELEBRATE AMERICA’s 250th ANNIVERSARY ON JULY 3 AND 4, 2026

The City of Jacksonville will celebrate America's 250th anniversary on July 3 and 4, 2026 with free, family-friendly celebrations that will include activities across the north and south banks of Downtown Jacksonville, including:

JULY 3, 2026

Join us to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary during Freedom Fest at Friendship Fountain from 5:30-10pm. The festivities, which are sponsored by the City of Jacksonville’s Military and Veterans Affairs Department (MAVD), and Supporting Partner Wounded Warrior Project, will include:

Live music by Bold City Brass, Navy Pride, Sal Gonzalez, Emily Mikus and Big Engine

A patriotic light and music show at the Fountain

Free apple pies for the first 1,000 attendees

Activations along the Riverwalk between the Fountain and Chart House

Food and beverages for purchase

JULY 4, 2026

Northbank

Come celebrate America’s 250th anniversary – and the Fourth of July – with us at Riverfront Plaza (2 W. Independent Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32202) from 4pm-9:30pm. Festivities, which are sponsored by the City of Jacksonville and Supporting Partner Wounded Warrior Project, will include:

Performances by Sal Gonzalez, Tobacco Road, Bold City Classics and Lane Pittman

The largest Fourth of July Fireworks show in Jacksonville history

Facepainting and balloon animals

The River City Readers Bookmobile

An art exhibition by JAMS students

Food and beverages for purchase

Southbank

Come celebrate America’s 250th anniversary – and the Fourth of July – with us at Friendship Fountain and the Riverwalk from 3-9:30pm. Festivities will include:

Live music by Scott Halls and Caribe Groove

Fireworks (same show, different vantage point)

Hot dog eating contest

Cornhole tournament

Food and beverages for purchase

There will also be festivities at RiversEdge Park (1915 RiversEdge Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207) from 6-9pm, including:

Music and entertainment

Fireworks (same show, different vantage point)

Food and beverages for sale

For additional event information, please visit the following websites, but note that they are continuously being updated:

For July 3rd activities: MAVD

For July 4th activities: Special Events

For a comprehensive list of activities Fourth of July weekend: Visit Jax

About the City of Jacksonville : The City of Jacksonville is the largest city by land mass in the contiguous United States, serving more than one million residents. City of Jacksonville leadership includes Mayor Donna Deegan and a 19-member City Council led by President Kevin Carrico. To learn more, visit jacksonville.gov.

About the City of Jacksonville Office of Sports and Entertainment: The City of Jacksonville Office of Sports and Entertainment attracts, hosts, and creates opportunities that drive economic impact, accelerate the Jacksonville brand, and improve the quality of life and cultural engagement for visitors and residents. Jacksonville hosts hundreds of diverse events yearly, making Northeast Florida a premier destination with rich tradition and world-class hospitality. For more information, visit events.jacksonville.gov

About City of Jacksonville Parks, Recreation and Community Services: The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) serves diverse populations of all ages and abilities through recreation activities and programs, conservation and marine resources, senior services, social services, disabled services, and extension services serving one million residents in Duval County. PRCS offers over 400 parks and recreational spaces. For more information about The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, visit https://www.jacksonville.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation.