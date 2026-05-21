Parks, Recreation and Community Services announces Outdoor Pool Openings 2026

The City of Jacksonville is excited to announce the opening of 30 community pools Memorial Day weekend, with one additional pool scheduled to open later this summer, rounding out the season with 31 pools.

A press event with Mayor Donna Deegan and Daryl Joseph, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, will take place at Blue Cypress Park Pool, 5461 Golf Course Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32227, on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Pool Hours

Saturday, May 23, 2026: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2026: 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Pre-Season Outdoor Pool Hours

May 23-31, 2026

Pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays only during pre-season hours.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday: 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Regular Season Outdoor Pool Hours

Saturday, June 6-Sunday, August 2, 2026

Monday-Friday: 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Saturday: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday: 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Pools Opening Saturday, May 23, 2026

Andrew Jackson High School — 128 W. 30th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

Baldwin Middle/High School — 345 Chestnut St. N., Jacksonville, FL 32234

Blue Cypress Park — 4012 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32277

Carvill Park — 1302 Carvill Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Cecil Aquatic Center — 13611 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221

Charles Clark Pool — 8739 Sibbald Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208

Emmett Reed Park — 1093 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Englewood High School — 4412 Barnes Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Eugene Butler Pool — 900 Acorn St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Fletcher High School — 700 Seagate Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32266

Ft. Caroline Pool — 4131 Ferber Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277

Golfair Park Pool, C.T. Brown — 4415 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Grand/Johnnie Walker Park — 2740 Division St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Highlands Middle School — 10913 Pine Estates Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Julius Guinyard Park — 1358 Jefferson St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Lakeshore Middle School — 2519 Bayview Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Mandarin High School — 4831 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Oceanway Park — 12215 Sago Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32218

Paxon High School — 3413 W. 5th St., Jacksonville, FL 32254

Pine Forest — 2335 Gattis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Raines High School — 3663 Raines Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Ribault High School — 5820 Van Gundy St., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Riverside High School — 1200 S. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Robert Kennedy Pool — 1139 Ionia St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

Sandalwood High School — 2750 John Promenade Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Samuel Wolfson High School — 7000 Powers Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32217

Terry Parker High School — 7301 Parker School Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Thomas Jefferson Park — 390 N. Jackson Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32220

Westside High School — 5530 Firestone Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Woodland Acres/Warrington Park — 8200 Kona Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32211

Additional Pool Scheduled to Open in July

Mallison Park Pool — 3133 Lenox Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32254

Learn-to-Swim Program

Registration is open for the Learn-to-Swim Program. The first session begins on Monday, June 8, 2026, at pool locations throughout Jacksonville.

For additional information, please visit JaxParks Aquatics, call 904-255-6777, or email SplashSquad@coj.net.

Lifeguard Opportunities

The City of Jacksonville is still seeking a few qualified lifeguards to staff City pools. This is a great opportunity to serve the community and earn money. Becoming a lifeguard is also an opportunity to learn leadership, responsibility, and teamwork.

Apply now for a rewarding summer job that also looks great on a professional resume. The starting salary for lifeguards is $15.00 an hour once hired.

For additional information, call 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4272, or email bealifeguard@coj.net.

For more information about summer activities, visit PRCS’s webpage at JaxParks.com.

About Parks, Recreation and Community Services

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services serves diverse populations of all ages and abilities through recreation activities and programs, conservation and marine resources, sports and entertainment, senior services, social services, disabled services, and extension services serving more than one million residents in Duval County. PRCS offers over 400 parks and recreational spaces. For more information about the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, visit jacksonville.gov/parksandrecreation.