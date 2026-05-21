Parks, Recreation and Community Services announces Outdoor Pool Openings 2026
The City of Jacksonville is excited to announce the opening of 30 community pools Memorial Day weekend, with one additional pool scheduled to open later this summer, rounding out the season with 31 pools.
A press event with Mayor Donna Deegan and Daryl Joseph, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, will take place at Blue Cypress Park Pool, 5461 Golf Course Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32227, on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Pool Hours
- Saturday, May 23, 2026: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 24, 2026: 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Monday, May 25, 2026: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Pre-Season Outdoor Pool Hours
May 23-31, 2026
Pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays only during pre-season hours.
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
Regular Season Outdoor Pool Hours
Saturday, June 6-Sunday, August 2, 2026
- Monday-Friday: 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
Pools Opening Saturday, May 23, 2026
- Andrew Jackson High School — 128 W. 30th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206
- Baldwin Middle/High School — 345 Chestnut St. N., Jacksonville, FL 32234
- Blue Cypress Park — 4012 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32277
- Carvill Park — 1302 Carvill Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Cecil Aquatic Center — 13611 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221
- Charles Clark Pool — 8739 Sibbald Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Emmett Reed Park — 1093 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Englewood High School — 4412 Barnes Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Eugene Butler Pool — 900 Acorn St., Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Fletcher High School — 700 Seagate Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32266
- Ft. Caroline Pool — 4131 Ferber Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
- Golfair Park Pool, C.T. Brown — 4415 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Grand/Johnnie Walker Park — 2740 Division St., Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Highlands Middle School — 10913 Pine Estates Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Julius Guinyard Park — 1358 Jefferson St., Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Lakeshore Middle School — 2519 Bayview Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Mandarin High School — 4831 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
- Oceanway Park — 12215 Sago Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Paxon High School — 3413 W. 5th St., Jacksonville, FL 32254
- Pine Forest — 2335 Gattis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Raines High School — 3663 Raines Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Ribault High School — 5820 Van Gundy St., Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Riverside High School — 1200 S. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32205
- Robert Kennedy Pool — 1139 Ionia St., Jacksonville, FL 32206
- Sandalwood High School — 2750 John Promenade Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Samuel Wolfson High School — 7000 Powers Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32217
- Terry Parker High School — 7301 Parker School Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
- Thomas Jefferson Park — 390 N. Jackson Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32220
- Westside High School — 5530 Firestone Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
- Woodland Acres/Warrington Park — 8200 Kona Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32211
Additional Pool Scheduled to Open in July
- Mallison Park Pool — 3133 Lenox Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32254
Learn-to-Swim Program
Registration is open for the Learn-to-Swim Program. The first session begins on Monday, June 8, 2026, at pool locations throughout Jacksonville.
For additional information, please visit JaxParks Aquatics, call 904-255-6777, or email SplashSquad@coj.net.
Lifeguard Opportunities
The City of Jacksonville is still seeking a few qualified lifeguards to staff City pools. This is a great opportunity to serve the community and earn money. Becoming a lifeguard is also an opportunity to learn leadership, responsibility, and teamwork.
Apply now for a rewarding summer job that also looks great on a professional resume. The starting salary for lifeguards is $15.00 an hour once hired.
For additional information, call 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4272, or email bealifeguard@coj.net.
For more information about summer activities, visit PRCS’s webpage at JaxParks.com.
About Parks, Recreation and Community Services
The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services serves diverse populations of all ages and abilities through recreation activities and programs, conservation and marine resources, sports and entertainment, senior services, social services, disabled services, and extension services serving more than one million residents in Duval County. PRCS offers over 400 parks and recreational spaces. For more information about the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, visit jacksonville.gov/parksandrecreation.
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