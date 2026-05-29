Full Committee Markup: FY27 NDAA
Markup of H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27 NDAA)
*Amendments will be updated live here*
Opening Statement
Chairman Mike Rogers
Legislation to be Considered
Full Text of the Chairman’s Mark of H.R. 8800
Subcommittee Prints
Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation
Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations
Subcommittee on Military Personnel
Subcommittee on Readiness
Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces
Subcommittee on Strategic Forces
Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces
Livestream:
***Please note: because YouTube limits the length of livestreams, the markup will be broadcast in two parts. The first will broadcast from 10am to 7pm and the second will broadcast from 7pm to the close of the markup.
PART 1: 10am to 7pm
PART 2 - 7pm to end of markup
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