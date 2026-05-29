Full Committee Markup: FY27 NDAA

Markup of H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27 NDAA)

*Amendments will be updated live here*





Opening Statement

Chairman Mike Rogers

Legislation to be Considered

Full Text of the Chairman’s Mark of H.R. 8800

Subcommittee Prints

Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation

Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations

Subcommittee on Military Personnel

Subcommittee on Readiness

Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces

Subcommittee on Strategic Forces

Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces

Livestream:



***Please note: because YouTube limits the length of livestreams, the markup will be broadcast in two parts. The first will broadcast from 10am to 7pm and the second will broadcast from 7pm to the close of the markup.

PART 1: 10am to 7pm



PART 2 - 7pm to end of markup



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