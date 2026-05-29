[Jun 4] Park Manager (State Park Manager)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks a motivated natural resource professional to serve as the next Park Manager at Gull Point State Park. If you are looking for a career where no two days are the same, where your work directly impacts Iowa’s natural resources, and where you can see the results of your leadership every day, this could be the opportunity for you. Located along the shores of West Okoboji Lake in Milford, Iowa, Gull Point State Park offers an exciting opportunity to live and work in one of Iowa’s premier outdoor destinations while helping preserve and enhance the visitor experience for thousands of guests each year.