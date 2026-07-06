Five injured in personal watercraft collision on Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Five people, including four minors, sustained injuries Saturday following a collision between two personal watercraft on Clear Lake. The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. near the McIntosh boat ramp in Cerro Gordo County.

According to preliminary reports, two personal watercraft (PWC) collided on Clear Lake. One PWC was carrying an adult and a minor, and the second PWC was carrying three minors. The passengers were rescued by witnesses and Iowa DNR Conservation Officers. All five victims were transported to MercyOne Medical Center-Mason City for treatment, with some sustaining serious injuries. The incident remains under active investigation.

The Iowa DNR was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department, and Ventura Fire Department. The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.