CTDOT to Activate Work Zone Speed Cameras on June 1

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today announced that automated speed cameras will begin operating in select highway work zones starting Monday, June 1, 2026, to deter speeding and improve safety for roadway workers and motorists.

The Know the Zone: Automated Work Zone Speed Control Program uses speed cameras to enforce speed limits in designated highway work zones. The program has been in a testing phase since October 2025 ahead of operations beginning June 1.

Data from March through May 2026 shows widespread speeding in highway work zones. During testing across multiple work zones, speed cameras detected more than 8.4 million vehicles, with approximately 1.36 million vehicles driving above the posted work zone speed limit. Additionally, more than 4,000 drivers were detected traveling over 85 mph, including more than 150 traveling over 100 mph.

Beginning June 1, 2026, initial deployments will be located at three active projects:

Additional automated speed cameras will be deployed at work zones identified for improved safety enforcement.

From June 1 through July 5, 2026, the system will issue warning notices for drivers traveling 10 mph or more over the posted work zone speed limit. Beginning July 6, penalties include a written warning for a first offense and a $75 fine for a second violation within one year. Any vehicle traveling 85 mph or more in a work zone will receive a $75 fine, including on a first offense. Violations under the program do not result in insurance points or appear as moving violations on a driver’s driving record.

“Work zone speed cameras are a proven tool to slow drivers down and discourage dangerous behavior,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Lower speeds in work zones mean safer conditions for roadway crews, fewer crashes, and safer travel for everyone moving through active work zones. I hope no one receives a citation because that would mean everyone is doing their part to keep work zones safe.”

“Work zones are active job sites, and every person working there deserves to go home safely at the end of the day,” said Colonel Daniel Loughman, Commanding Officer of the Connecticut State Police. “Automated work zone speed cameras are an innovative tool to help our Troopers to slow drivers down and disrupt dangerous behavior. They will protect workers, first responders, and the traveling public. When you enter a work zone, pay attention, obey the posted speed limit, and drive like lives depend on it, because they do.”

Advance signage will be posted in active work zones to notify motorists when automated speed camera enforcement is in use. The system uses radar to detect vehicles traveling 10 mph or more above the posted speed limit and captures images to document potential violations. All cases are reviewed by the Division of State Police within the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection prior to issuance of a Notice of Liability. Facial features are masked in images where vehicle occupants are visible.

For more information on Know the Zone: Automated Work Zone Speed Control Program, visit portal.ct.gov/KnowTheZone.