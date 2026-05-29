Pavement Joint and Crack Sealing on State Routes within Greater Hartford Region
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that a Joint and Crack Sealing project will be performed on various state routes within the Greater Hartford region (CTDOT District 1). This project is scheduled to occur on Monday, June 1, 2026, and be completed on Friday, November 6, 2026. Project DOT01703229CN consists of pavement joint and crack sealing.
This project is being performed by Connecticut Sealcoating Inc.
LANE CLOSURE/DETOUR INFO
There will be various lane closures on various state routes (see list below) from Monday, June 1, 2026, to Friday November 6, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will guide motorists through the work zone.
Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving in this area. The following routes are included in this project:
Andover
Route 316 between Route 6 and Hebron town line
Berlin:
Route 71 between Route 372 (Farmington Avenue) and SR 571
Bristol:
Route 72 East of Blakeslee Street to Main Street No. 1
East Windsor:
SR 510 between Route 5 by Wagner Lane and Route 5 by King Street
Route 140 between Route191 to Route 286
Manchester:
Route 83 between US 6 & 44 (Center Street) to Route 30
Mansfield:
Route 32 between Route 275 and Route 44
Route 44 between the Coventry town line and Route 195
Route 320 between Route 195 and Route 320
Plainville:
SR 536 between Route 372 (East Main Street) to White Oak Avenue
Wolcott:
Route 322 between Woodtick Road and SR 844
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