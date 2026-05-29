CTDOT is Developing Plans to Reduce Peak Hour Congestion in New Britain and Newington

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to reduce peak hour congestion at the Route 9 and Route 175 Interchange in New Britain and Newington.

The project involves construction of additional turn lanes at Route 175 and the Route 9 on/off ramp intersections to alleviate existing peak hour congestion. Route 9 Exit 38 off-ramp is proposed to be realigned at Route 175 to eliminate its skew at the intersection. Sidewalks are proposed to be installed along Fenn Road to improve pedestrian connectivity in the proposed project area. Crosswalks and pedestrian signal heads/push buttons are proposed to be installed to facilitate pedestrian crossings at intersections along the proposed sidewalk network.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in June 2028 with construction anticipated to start in the spring of 2029, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Scott Bushee, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-2079 or by e-mail at Scott.Bushee@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0093-0255.