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Crews will be working on the bridge in Alpine for several days

ALPINE, Wyo.  Beginning Thursday, June 4, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp will be working on a bridge deck epoxy overlay on US 89 at mile marker 118 in Alpine.

The work will take place during daytime hours due to favorable temperatures needed for the epoxy overlay. The work will require lane closures in both the east and westbound lanes. The epoxy overlay work is scheduled for three days, weather permitting. During that time, the bridge will remain open to two-lane traffic, but drivers will see a 14-foot width restriction while work is underway.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.  For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html

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Crews will be working on the bridge in Alpine for several days

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