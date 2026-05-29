Chip sealing scheduled to start June 1 between Meeteetse and Thermopolis

A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew is scheduled to begin its summer work next week on Wyoming Highway 120 between Meeteetse and Thermopolis.

Beginning Monday, June 1, and ending about June 4, chip sealing is scheduled between mileposts 27-38 on Wyoming 120 about 14 miles southeast of Meeteetse. The chip sealing will include the paved areas within the Gooseberry Rest Area.

All work depends on favorable weather conditions.

The chip sealing operation will move June 8-11 to U.S. Highway 14/16/20 between Greybull and west to the U.S. 14/16/20's intersection with U.S. Highway 310 (mileposts 205-211), then June 15-18 on Wyoming Highway 32 (mileposts 100-112) east of Powell.

The remainder of the 2026 maintenance chip sealing is scheduled for June 22-25 on U.S. Highway 16 west of Ten Sleep and through the town of Ten Sleep (mileposts 18-27). The chip sealing will include the paved areas within WYDOT's Ten Sleep maintenance facility.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Bryce Gilbert of Thermopolis. “Crews will be working during the day and into the night, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important within these projects. Please be patient."

Gilbert said the fresh chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage.

"This is important work," Gilbert said. "Chip sealing is one of the most cost effective ways to extend the life of our highways in Wyoming."