Flat Creek Bridge repair work continues, will finish by June 10

JACKSON, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp are continuing with work on the Flat Creek Bridge south of Jackson, near Smith’s, on US 26/89/189/191. Crews are currently wrapping up the bridge repair work on the second half of the bridge on the east side and will be switching traffic back to the other side of the bridge this Saturday, May 30. Crews will be reworking the west side of the bridge beginning next week, milling out concrete areas and then repaving.

“We ran into some material issues with the first side of the bridge deck. To make sure we have a quality project that meets state specifications, we will be milling some areas and repaving the deck on the first side,” resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Crews are tentatively scheduled to pour new concrete on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and then the concrete will need a week of cure time.

“The work has been scheduled for completion on June 10th, and I believe we will still hit this deadline, despite having to rework the first side of the bridge,” Hammond said.

The bridge continues to remain under two-lane traffic for the duration of the entire project for the safety of roadside workers and the traveling public. Drivers should avoid the area if possible, expect delays during commuting hours and plan accordingly.

The scope of work for the project includes partial removal of the bridge deck and replacing sections of the deck and railing, as well as other various repairs and painting.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.